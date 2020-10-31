look back at his 4 best roles!

The world of cinema is in mourning: Scottish actor Sean Connery died this Saturday October 31st at the age of 90. To pay tribute to him, let’s take a look at some of his greatest roles.

James Bond 007 vs. Dr.

His film career began in 1955 for his uncredited role in Herbert Wilcox’s Trip to Burma, in which he appeared. But from 1962 he became an international star and the first actor to play James Bond in the movie James Bond 007 against Dr. No. Although not the first choice of Ian Fleming, the author of the books who did not recognize Sean Connery as the character he had created, the Scottish actor became the image of Epinal de British secret agent. Charismatic, charming, phlegmatic, cheeky, great. And the most emblematic actor in the saga.

Sean Connery will officially wear Agent 007’s costume six times: James Bond 007 versus Dr. No (1962), From Russia (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Operation Thunder (1965), We Only Live Two Times (1967) and Diamonds are Forever (1971). He will again play the role of James Bond in Never Again, an unofficial film that was released in 1983.

The name of the Rose

It will be found in the 1986 adaptation of the novel The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco by Jean-Jacques Annaud. In this medieval detective film, he brilliantly plays Guillaume de Baskerville, the main character. 14th century Franciscan monk halfway between Sherlock Holmes and Thomas Aquinas.

Guillaume de Baskerville, who is investigating a series of weird murders in an abbey, is a fascinating and complex character, enhanced by the charm and mocking intelligence of Sean Connery.

The incorruptible

In 1987 we find Sean Connery in the film The Incorruptibles under the camera of the legendary Brian De Palma (Carrie at the Devil’s Ball, Scarface). He plays the role of Jim Malone, a police officer who, along with Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner), arrests Al Capone (Robert De Niro).

Despite not playing the main role, Sean Connery shines throughout the film. Thanks again to its devastating charisma. In addition, he was able to win an Oscar for best supporting role with this role.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

When we remember Sean Connery, of course, we have to think of Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (1989) in which he plays Henry Jones Sr., the protagonist’s father. The scenes that Sean Connery shares with Harrison Ford are among the most famous of the saga.

With this article we wanted to pay tribute to gigantic actor Sean Connery. The underprivileged Edinburgh kid who amassed odd jobs has become a symbol of the British class and one of the most recognizable gamblers of the past few decades. Thanks the artist!