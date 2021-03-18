Long Read Sequencing Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2027 & Analysis by Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, BaseClear B.V.

The latest study on Global Long Read Sequencing Market Growth 2021 by Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research on leading growth drivers, restraints, production type, acquisition, mergers and sales analysis, technological innovations to offer a complete analysis of the global Long Read Sequencing market. The Long Read Sequencing market report compromises in depth analysis and comprehensive covid-19 impact analysis about the market share, size, trends, and development prospects. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Long Read Sequencing market research report. The report also offers a complete study of the future trends as well as developments of the market. With the support of this information the readers can get positive insights and strategize business model for future prospect.

Global long read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,270.44 million by 2027 from USD 983.84 million in 2019. The increasing incidents of genetic diseases worldwide and increasing R&D expenditure are some of the factors which are aiding to the growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market:

Illumina, Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PerkinElmerInc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Novogene Corporation

Macrogen, Inc

BaseClear B.V.

GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc.

TATAA Biocenter

FG Technologies

Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Universal Sequencing Technology (UST)

QIAGEN

BioCat GmbH

LOOP GENOMICS

BGI

Lexogen GmbH

Promega Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Single- Molecule Real- Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long Read Sequencing and Others), Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services)

By Application (Whole Genome Sequencing, Epigenetics, RNA Sequencing, Complex Population, Targeted Sequencing and Others), Workflow (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing and Data Analysis)

By End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharma & Biotech Entities and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)

Long Read Sequencing Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Long Read Sequencing Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Long Read Sequencing Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America Long Read Sequencing by Countries

6: Europe Long Read Sequencing by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing by Countries

8: South America Long Read Sequencing by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s Long Read Sequencing by Countries

10: Global Long Read Sequencing Market Segment by Types

11: Global Long Read Sequencing Market Segment by Applications

12: Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Long Read Sequencing Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., TATAA Biocenter, FG Technologies, Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Universal Sequencing Technology (UST), QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, LOOP GENOMICS, BGI, Lexogen GmbH, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Longas Technologies and Quantapore, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In March 2019, BaseClear B.V. announced about receiving the new ISO/IEC 17025 scope including next-generation sequencing. The gaining of this accreditation by BaseClear shows its proven technical competency and accurate management system which helped BaseClear to get more demand in the market and increased revenue in future.

In September 2018, Brooks Automation, Inc. acquired GENEWIZ Inc. This acquisition will provide GENEWIZ the access to additional capital for more rapid development. Brook has already expanded its techniques in life sciences which helped the GENEWIZ Inc. to make its product portfolio strong in the market.

Global Long Read Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into single- molecule real- time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long read sequencing and others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and services. Instruments are further segmented into standalone and portable. Consumables are further segmented into kits, probes and others. Kits are further segmented into ligation sequencing kit, rapid / field sequencing kit, PCR sequencing kit, rapid PCR sequencing kit, 16s barcoding kit, direct RNA sequencing kit, direct cDNA sequencing kit and others. Services are further segmented into library preparation, sequencing, analysis and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, epigenetics, RNA sequencing, complex population, targeted sequencing and others. Whole genome sequencing is further segmented into human whole genome, microbial whole genome and others. Targeted sequencing is further segmented into microbiology and infectious disease, human biomedical research, HLA sequencing and others.

On the basis of work flow, the market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, clinical laboratories, hospitals, pharma & biotech entities and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

Long Read Sequencing Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the market scope in the global market with growth drivers, restrains, opportunities, and other related challenges?

What are the threats that the clients need to tackle to grow in the Long Read Sequencing Market?

What is the market share by revenue, sales, size, value and volume in particular geographical regions?

Which significant industry names in the market are dominating?

What segment of the market has most growths, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures?

What are several strategic business methodologies and helps to make informed business decisions?

What is systematic data review and meta-analysis of the market based on global manufacturers and It identifies all the possible segments present in the Long Read Sequencing market to support organizations in strategic business planning?

How to classify Technological advances of the market with a worldwide rising CAGR forecast till 2027?

What are the key problems, product developments, Supply chain, leading player’s analysis and solutions to influence the progress threat?

Long Read Sequencing Market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

