Long Read Sequencing Market 2021-28 revolutionary trends with Pacific Biosciences of California, BaseClear B.V., Future Genomics Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, NextOmics, Takara Bio, Quantapore

Long-read sequencing, also called third-generation sequencing, is a DNA sequencing technique currently being researched which can determine the nucleotide sequence of long sequences of DNA between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time.

SMRT sequencing works by detecting different levels of fluorescence that are generated when a target DNA sequencing is replicated with modified nucleotides. This occurs in a series of wells and is limited by the quality of the DNA polymerase in use.

The primary purpose of sequencing one’s genome is to obtain information of medical value for future care. Genomic sequencing can provide information on genetic variants that can lead to disease or can increase the risk of disease development, even in asymptomatic people.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, BaseClear B.V., Future Genomics Technologies, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux, NextOmics, Takara Bio, Quantapore, Stratos Genomics, MicrobesNG, Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell

By Type:

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

By Applications:

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Long Read Sequencing market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

