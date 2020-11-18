Long Read Sequencing Market 2020-2027 Deep Analysis | Leading Players – Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen

In Long Read Sequencing Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Long Read Sequencing Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Long Read Sequencing Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global long read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,270.44 million by 2027 from USD 983.84 million in 2019. The increasing incidents of genetic diseases worldwide and increasing R&D expenditure are some of the factors which are aiding to the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the Long read sequencing Market report are Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., TATAA Biocenter, FG Technologies, Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Universal Sequencing Technology (UST), QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, LOOP GENOMICS, BGI, Lexogen GmbH, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Longas Technologies and Quantapore, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Long read sequencing also referred to as third generation sequencing. This is a technology in which DNA molecules are sequenced directly in real time and because of this direct sequencing, the long reads are generated. These sequencing reactions are carried out without the use of PCR amplification often. Long read sequencing majorly includes two techniques such as single molecule real time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Long read sequencing market has increased with increasing application in clinical sequencing & analysis and advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques as compared to the past few years.

In March 2019, Oxford Nanopore introduced Flongle for rapid, short DNA / RNA sequence analysis. Flongle is an adapter which can be used with the desktop GridION X5 and portable MinION sequencing devices. Small Flongle cells that can produce as much as 1.8 Gb of sequence data with headroom for more than 3 Gb. This product launch will help in the strengthening of the company’s product portfolio.

The rising awareness for the long read sequencing is also increasing market value as the procedure of sequencing has proved to be of high importance in personalized medicines.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative long read sequencing and expected to provide various other opportunities in the long read sequencing market. However, high cost of long read sequencing procedures and technical challenges of process are expected to restraint the market growth as to get approvals is difficult.

The long read sequencing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global long read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, workflow, end-user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into single- molecule real- time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long read sequencing and others. In 2020, single- molecule real- time sequencing is dominating the market because it helps to achieve high accuracy due to longer text lengths. In addition, SMRT does not require amplification during sample preparation. Thus, it has been adopted by researchers to expand repeat genomic regions and integrate genomes.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and services. Instruments are further segmented into standalone and portable. Consumables are further segmented into kits, probes and others. Kits are further segmented into ligation sequencing kit, rapid / field sequencing kit, PCR sequencing kit, rapid PCR sequencing kit, 16s barcoding kit, direct RNA sequencing kit, direct cDNA sequencing kit and others. Services are further segmented into library preparation, sequencing, analysis and others. In 2020, consumables holds the largest portion of the market in order to perform genome sequencing, end users have to regularly collect intervals as they are used to run multiple sequences. For instance, a single SMRT is used according to cell sequencing reactions. The service department is expected to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, epigenetics, RNA sequencing, complex population, targeted sequencing and others. Whole genome sequencing is further segmented into human whole genome, microbial whole genome and others. Targeted sequencing is further segmented into microbiology and infectious disease, human biomedical research, HLA sequencing and others. In 2020, whole genome sequencing is dominating the market due to the SMRT reads can detect structural variants in the human genome that were previously missed by short-read technologies.

On the basis of work flow, the market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis. In 2020, sequencing is dominating the market due to the presence of many biotechnology institutes that explore molecular biology and genome sequencing methods. Accordingly, the increasing use of sequential analysis methods by research, academic workshops and on-site bioinformatics courses offered by universities is expected to encourage academic research departments.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, clinical laboratories, hospitals, pharma & biotech entities and others. In 2020, academic & research institutes dominates the market due to the presence of numerous biotechnology institutes that explore molecular biology and genome sequencing methods. Accordingly, the increasing use of sequence analysis methods in research, academic workshops and on-site bioinformatics courses offered by universities is expected to encourage academic research departments.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender is dominating the market as most of the service providers buy the devices from manufacturers, and it is noticed that revenue from direct sales is higher, so it is influential as well as growing in the market.

Global long read sequencing market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, product, application, workflow, end-user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in long read sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa.

In the global market, North America is dominating the global long read sequencing market due to large number of companies, R & D capabilities and development in the long read sequencing market. North America holds maximum share in the long read sequencing market due to the use of genomic tests and the presence of prominent market players, distinguished informatics networks, and well-established regulatory frameworks. In addition, the growth in the number of genomic processes for academic and clinical use in the United States is expected to drive the North American market during the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific will grow with higher rate during the entire forecast period due to the increasing penetration of leading players into emerging Asian markets and increasing investment in the design of advanced diagnostics will boost the regional market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Collaborations and Acquisitions in Long Read Sequencing is creating new opportunities for these organizations in Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Global long read sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with long read sequencing sales, impact of advancement in the long read sequencing and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the long read sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global long read sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to long read sequencing market.

Many product launch and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global long read sequencing market.

In March 2019, BaseClear B.V. announced about receiving the new ISO/IEC 17025 scope including next-generation sequencing. The gaining of this accreditation by BaseClear shows its proven technical competency and accurate management system which helped BaseClear to get more demand in the market and increased revenue in future.

In September 2018, Brooks Automation, Inc. acquired GENEWIZ Inc. This acquisition will provide GENEWIZ the access to additional capital for more rapid development. Brook has already expanded its techniques in life sciences which helped the GENEWIZ Inc. to make its product portfolio strong in the market.

Clinical study data sets, authorization, collaboration, acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the global long read sequencing market also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for long read sequencing.

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

