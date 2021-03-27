Long Range Radar Market by Technology Advancements and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Long Range Radar Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Long Range Radar investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The long range radar market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The Long Range Radar market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like HENSOLDT Holding Germany GmbH, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aserospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A, Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, NXP Semiconductors NV, Airbus SE Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

Market players are expected to enjoy good growth in terms of revenue owing to the growth in demand for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance systems across the world. The governments and defense agencies are investing heavily in the modernization and expansion of their existing defense capabilities by building stealth aircraft, highly advanced naval vessels, and land-based reconnaissance systems, thereby providing orders and contracts to the domestic and global market players for long-range radars.

Key Market Trends:

Naval Radars To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate

Major military spenders such as United States and Europe based NATO nations are significantly investing in the development of new naval vessels. Development projects such as European Corvette program, FFG(X) frigate development, etc. are expected to drive the market growth for sea-based long range radars. United States Navy plans to induct 46 new vessels to its naval fleet by 2023 and 20 FFG(X) next generation frigates by 2030. This aforementioned factor is expected to propel the market growth for naval long range radars owing to the plans for equipping these vessels with advanced C4ISR and battle management systems. In 2020, United States Navy started the integration of Raytheon AN/SPY-6 radar systems on its Arleigh Burke Flight III Class destroyers. The AN/SPY-6 radar will equip the navy with enhanced sensitivity to discriminate threats such as cruise and ballistic missiles, aircraft from friendly assets. The Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar is currently under development and its expected to replace long range, 2 dimensional, L-Band AN/SPS-49 radar systems for United States navys aircraft carriers. In October 2019, The Royal Navy tested its long range radar to track two typhoon aircraft from HMS Prince Of Wales, a Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carrier which is currently undergoing sea trials. The aforementioned developments are expected to significantly drive the market demand for naval long range radars during the forecast period.

