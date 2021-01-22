Long live the sales of this Philips 4K Ambilight LED TV

You have been waiting for sales to change your TV. Here is a good plan for the Philips 55PUS6754 / 12 4K UHD LED TV with Ambilight technology for an even more immersive atmosphere.

Philips 55PUS6754 / 12: an even deeper experience

Philips stands out from the competition with its Ambilight technology, which has been adopted by other, lesser-known manufacturers. Even so, the price can be scary at times, but with the sale we have found a small interesting promotion for the Philips 55PUS6754 / 12 that is equipped with it. This results in an LED strip of light on the back and sides of the device that adjusts to the content and breaks the bezels of the screen.

Otherwise it has a nice diagonal of 55 inches or about 139 cm with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. What’s more, it’s HDR10 + and Dolby Vision compatible, which means you get a detailed picture with nice contrast.

On the sound side, it also offers Dolby Atmos compatibility, giving you a good immersion in hearing with sound that envelops you.

Note that you can also install whatever applications you want via the Philips Web Portal, as long as you are connected to the Internet via your local network.

The list price was 659.99 euros, but has fallen to 519 euros.

Why crack?

Ambilight technology HDR10 + and Dolby Vision compatible Less than 500 euros!

