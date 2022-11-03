“Long a** project with my team”

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell “Valkyrae” hosted a particular Minecraft livestream on November 3. She collaborated with a number of streaming personalities corresponding to Hasan “HasanAbi,” Leslie “Fuslie,” Nathan “Blaustoise,” and Miyoung for it.

Earlier than beginning the sport, Valkyrae took the chance to talk about her upcoming enterprise, claiming that it’s a “very, very lengthy undertaking.” With a chuckle, she said that it was not a “RFLCT scenario.” The 100 Thieves co-owner mentioned:

“I had one other assembly. I’ve had quite a lot of conferences this previous week. I am very excited to announce that I’m now in all probability, possibly engaged on a really, very, very, very, presumably, potential lengthy a** undertaking with my staff. Don’t fret! This isn’t a RFLCT scenario. Belief me!”

Valkyrae talks about her secret undertaking, says the enterprise will take “years and years”

Throughout her November 3 broadcast, Rachell spoke about a few of her present tasks and talked about {that a} new Gymshark shoot was scheduled for the following day.

Timestamp: 00:11:13

After pondering whether or not she was allowed to debate it, the YouTuber revealed that she and her staff are at present engaged on a “very lengthy undertaking.” She continued the dialog by saying:

“However yeah, we type of, yeah! That is one thing that going to take years and years and years, I believe, and do not worrry it is not like, it is simply one thing for enjoyable. And that is about all I can say.”

The Los Angeles-based content material creator said that her supervisor documented the ideas after concepts had been “spewed round”:

“The thought was type of spewing round, after which my supervisor made like, a doc about all the concept and all the pieces. And I used to be like, ‘You realize what? I am down!’ So yeah, a number of conferences and stuff.”

Valkyrae emphasised that she couldn’t reveal extra details about the enterprise:

“That is all I can say! Nothing else I can say, in the intervening time.”

See also "This had nothing to do with gambling" hiihhihihiih dwell 4pm PT right now! trying out the minecraft x burberry collab

THEN backrooms lvl3 with hasan, fuslie, blau

THEN valorant with the identical group + miyoung 🙂

youtu.be/Jyg_j4pE2Sc hiihhihihiih dwell 4pm PT right now!trying out the minecraft x burberry collab THEN backrooms lvl3 with hasan, fuslie, blauTHEN valorant with the identical group + miyoung:)youtu.be/Jyg_j4pE2Sc https://t.co/DiiSvC7LAA

Followers react to streamer’s broadcast

Supporters and followers within the YouTube feedback part showered the streamer with optimistic and heartfelt messages. This is a snippet of some related fan reactions:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part sharing healthful feedback for the November 3 broadcast (Picture by way of Valkyrae/YouTube)

For context, RFLCT was a controversial skincare product launched by Valkyrae in 2021. The streamer and her staff claimed that the product protects a person’s pores and skin from blue mild and radiation emitted by digital units.

The neighborhood closely criticized the YouTuber’s enterprise and demanded to see scientific proof to again up the product’s claims. Subsequently, Rachell took down RFLCT’s web site and reduce all ties with the corporate. She took a small hiatus from livestreaming after the large controversy.



