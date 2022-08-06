London’s Trellick Tower and a Development Debate

LONDON — When Barbara Heksel and her household moved into Trellick Tower in 1981, their pals thought they have been loopy. Identified for its uncompromising Brutalist design and the crime in its brooding concrete hallways, the London public housing mission, in-built 1972, had earned the tabloid nickname “Tower of Terror.”

However for the Heksels, Trellick was a possibility. It provided a spacious two-bedroom house with sweeping views over West London, a significant improve from the cramped studio the place the household had been dwelling.

“We’re going to take it and make it our personal,” Ms. Heksel, 70, recalled telling her husband after they first noticed their place.