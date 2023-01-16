London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen girls over a 17-year interval, in what prosecutors described as one of the surprising instances involving a serving police officer.

David Carrick, 48, pleaded responsible to 49 offenses, together with 20 counts of rape and fees that included assault, tried rape and false imprisonment. The officer, who joined London’s Metropolitan Police pressure in 2001, had served with the parliamentary and diplomatic safety command.

The police division apologized to victims after it emerged that 9 allegations of rape and different crimes have been made towards Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was solely suspended from the pressure after his arrest for a rape criticism in 2021.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Grey mentioned the case was “devastating” and apologized for not eradicating Carrick from the pressure earlier.

“He has had a devastating influence on the belief and confidence of ladies and women that we’re working so arduous to earn. He has devastated colleagues,” Grey mentioned in an announcement.

“He used the actual fact he was a police officer to regulate and coerce his victims,” she added. “We should always have noticed his sample of abusive conduct and since we didn’t, we missed alternatives to take away him from the group.”

Police mentioned Carrick met a number of the girls by on-line courting websites or on social events, utilizing his place as a police officer to achieve their belief.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan mentioned he was “completely sickened and appalled” by the revelations.

“Londoners shall be rightly shocked that this man was in a position to work for the Met for thus lengthy, and severe questions should be answered about how he was in a position to abuse his place as an officer on this horrendous method,” Khan mentioned.