London has turned away significantly more EU citizens since Brexit | free press

London (dpa) – Britain has closed down more since Brexit and is also making it more difficult for European Union citizens to enter.

From January to March alone, British border guards rejected a total of 3,294 EU citizens – six times as many as in the first quarter of the previous year. This is according to statistics from the Home Office in London. Cases where EU citizens at UK airports or ports were sent back to their home country for deportation only after days in detention caused a stir.

The end of free movement was the stated goal of Brexit, Britain’s exit from the European Union, which came into full effect on January 1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel continue to reiterate that Britain is now a sovereign country that can define its own borders.

Civil rights activist Maike Bohn also blames populist rhetoric, which is mainly directed against illegal immigrants, for the tendency. “Such excesses thrive in this climate – the immigration authorities are getting the message not to show leniency when in doubt, but that toughness is a virtue,” said the co-founder of civil rights organization The3million, which campaigns for the rights of people. EU citizens in Britain after the start of Brexit, reports the German news agency.

“The details of the new immigration rules are complicated. For example, you can come to Germany for a job interview, but not for a general job search,” says Bohm. The differences are also apparently not that well known to many border guards. German ambassador Andreas Michaelis was concerned. “You can say: this had to be done with a view to the end of freedom of movement,” he tweeted. “But still: it creates a new reality and an atmosphere in which it is increasingly difficult to keep in touch.”

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 22 German citizens were banned from entering the country in the first quarter of 2021, twice as many as a year ago. However, this does not mean a significant increase over recent years. The situation is different for Romania, which, with more than 2000 people, makes up about two thirds of those affected. Here the number has almost doubled.

EU tourists can still enter the UK without a visa. But anyone who wants to live or work there now needs a visa. People who lived there before Brexit can apply for the so-called Settlement Scheme until the end of June, which gives them largely the same rights as before leaving the EU.

Most recently, there were reports that EU citizens who wanted to enter Germany to look for a job or as an au pair without a visa were held in custody for days and then sent back. The Ministry of the Interior has ordered border guards to change this.

As The Guardian newspaper reported, most EU citizens have already been intercepted during UK border controls at EU ports or at the Eurostar terminal in Paris. 738 people are said to have been deported after arriving in the UK. When air traffic gets going again, the number should increase significantly.

The strict policy is also a concern for EU citizens who have a right of residence. “They wonder if Britain will let them back in if they leave the country for a few weeks now,” Bohn said. “Your new status is purely digital and is not yet really accepted at the border and elsewhere, for example by employers and banks.”