Loki will appear in this MCU Phase 4 film

It’s Wednesday and it’s been Loki for six Wednesdays! The Disney + miniseries will have kept us going for six episodes and will have been very extensive in terms of the revelations about the MCU and the future of Phase 4. A miniseries that will even have the exclusivity of a second season! Which means there is still a lot to be said about the character and his involvement in the multiverse. In addition, there was a major reveal today. Loki will indeed be present in one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4.

Since the sixth episode of Loki was released today, we can only advise you to interrupt your reading if you have not already seen it and see us again afterwards, it will be a pleasure for us.

Marvel: Into the Multiverse and Beyond

While we all thought Ant-Man 3 would come to introduce the character who will serve as the MCU’s main antagonist in Phase 4, it was ultimately Loki who stole the show, even if indirectly it was that Kang the Conqueror appeared. In fact, his name was not mentioned in the episode, but all visionaries are green in relation to his existence, and his arrival is imminent as the death of his alter ego, slain by Sylvie, opened the doors of the multiverse. The series will also be eligible for Season 2!

A multiverse that will be the focus of the MCU’s next two major films, namely Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While we already knew that post-WandaVision Elisabeth Olsen would be in the next film with timekeeper Stephen Strange in the lead role, we just found out that Loki (the one played by Tom Hiddleston) will be there too! It is our American colleagues from THR who are reporting these comments.

Very little information circulates about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The information is to be treated with caution, but it would be entirely possible that the break in the multiverse would allow the Scarlet Witch to find her children during the film and possibly return Loki to his home universe as we are sure he will assume the role of the god of malice. Stephen Strange would be on the lookout for these two “anomalies” that have caused enormous chaos over time, because it is a bit part of his job too.

As of now, Marvel has not confirmed anything and no announcements have been made about characters other than Loki who may appear in the sequel (from the Marvel Universe, those who appeared in the first Doctor Strange do not count.) Either way, Kang the Conqueror is now clearly defined as the main villain and maybe he will appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie too, although it seems more logical than having to deal with an envoy, scout or agent sent for an initial contact.