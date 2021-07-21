Loki was originally supposed to be released on the same day as Doctor Strange 2, here is what has changed

The Loki series was due to be released on the same day as Doctor Strange 2, according to the MCU’s original schedule. However, given the events that played out in the Loki series, it’s hard to imagine how this could have been possible. So we conducted the investigation to understand how Doctor Strange 2, according to Kevin Feige’s foreground, could have appeared at the same time as Loki. Here are the results.

Warning: this item contains loot for the entire Loki series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

the opening of the multiverse

At the moment we know that the WandaVision and Loki series prepared for the arrival of the multiverse. After the temporal assault orchestrated by the evil variant (who we now know is Sylvie) in Episode 2 of the Loki series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was utterly messed up and will never be like us again.

Michael Waldron, the screenwriter of Doctor Strange’s second opus, intends to explore these new changes in the film as we already know that the latter will take advantage of what was created in Loki, namely the multiverse of insanity. Everything seems clear today, and yet it shouldn’t be at first. Doctor Strange 2 was actually supposed to come out on the same day as the Loki series. It involves major writing upheavals and last minute changes.

A completely changed schedule

The film Doctor Strange 2 is now slated for March 2022, originally it was slated for May 7, 2021. In December 2019, Kevin Feige stated that the film would launch the “Multiverse” and that it was “the next step in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”. On July 20, 2019, Marvel Studios announced a Loki series at Comic-Con to be released on the same day, May 7, 2021.

It is currently unknown if only the first episode of Loki should air on May 7th or if the entire series should air on the same day. This could change many things in our analysis, but since nothing has been revealed on this subject, we will try to look at both cases.

A screenwriter who bridges the gap between Loki and Doctor Strange 2

The film Doctor Strange 2 will take place shortly after Endgame and will take up elements from WandaVision, among other things. Doctor Strange 2’s screenwriter Michael Waldron was originally only supposed to work on the Loki series, but he eventually got engaged to Sam Raimi after Scott Derrickson left the project. This event took place in early 2020 and Waldron had to completely rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Waldron was about to enter the production phase of the Loki series when Kevin Feige asked him to work on the Doctor Strange 2 project instead. Waldron recently said for our colleagues at Collider:

We wrote Loki and the series was going well back then. The film should be produced. I was preparing to go to Atlanta. (…) One of our scriptwriters, a close friend, Eric Martin, replaced me and he was the scriptwriter on the set. He did an incredible job getting the show to cross the finish line from a writing standpoint. And yes, I just thought, “Okay. You made Loki. It was crazy. Come to Doctor Strange now. It’s going to be crazy too.” And yes, it was really fun.

Waldron was therefore very excited to be working on this new project, he who knew the character of Loki very well and knew exactly what was going to happen in the series: a real asset to directing Doctor Strange 2. The screenwriter did not know what would happen on the show. ‘doesn’t stop here as he also learned a lot about the character of Wanda and all the details that the series WandaVision includes, creating a strong bond between the series and Doctor Strange’s second opus.

Changes in productions required

The fact that Waldron was hired to rewrite the entire script for Doctor Strange 2 is very illuminating. It allows us to hypothesize how everything could have been different. First of all, Stephen Strange, according to Kevin Feige himself, should start the opening of the multiverse together with Loki. The change in the schedule meant that Stephen Strange was ultimately not responsible for the opening, but suffered directly from the consequences.

Later the two productions, although they were supposed to be seen on the same day, were to have little connection; Also, Loki was certainly not in Doctor Strange 2 initially (the fact that he appears in two productions at the same time would have been controversial, especially if viewers hadn’t seen the series in full. Before Doctor Strange 2). Today we know that Loki’s character will be part of the film along with Doctor Strange.

What is certain is that by changing the MCU’s schedule, Waldron was able to create many more connections between the two series than if they had appeared at the same time, since there would also have been no cause and effect. These changes to the schedule and script have therefore enabled Loki (and its variants) (among other things) to take full responsibility for the opening of the Multiverse. We definitely hope to have more information on the first drafts of the two productions in the future to validate or refute all of our theories. And if you want to carefully memorize the full list of all the variants that appeared in the series, you can always find our previous article on the subject.