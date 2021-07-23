Loki and Sylvie were able to fix all MCU phase 4 issues

Loki’s first season, which recently aired, ended with the opening of the Multiverse Of Madness. And this multiverse has its share of problems, but it will also fundamentally change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. But a theory about Loki and Sylvie could solve all of the problems that the Multiverse Of Madness brings with it.

/! Attention this article contains spoilers for the Loki series. If you don’t want to be notified, don’t read any further /!

The solution to the Multiverse of Madness is in Episode 6 of Loki. hidden

On their mission to destroy the Tribunal of Anachronistic Variations, Loki and Sylvie travel to the Citadel at the End of Time and meet “He Who Remains,” aka Kang the Conqueror, who is none other than the creator of VAT. Regardless, Kang has revealed that he is the ultimate winner in the Multiverse War.

He, who stays, also stated that he was tired and wanted to either hand over his role as guardian of the multiverse to Sylvie and Loki or die and let the chaos unfold. While Loki prefers not to resume the role of guardian, Sylvie, who has lost everything to the VAT, sends the god of malice back to the tribunal through a temporal door and chooses chaos by placing a dagger in the heart of Kang dem Conqueror encounters.

Loki, back at the TVA, sees his worst fears confirmed when he discovers a gigantic statue of Kang the Conqueror in place of the 3 Guardians of Time. So the end of the first season of Loki ends with the opening of the Multiverse Of Madness, which takes place in What If …?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania .

But Marvel may have already given the solution to the problems with the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, at the end of episode 6 of Loki, Sylvie is still in the citadel at the end of time. She just has to learn from the past.

The first multiverse war

While Sylvie and Loki are in the citadel at the end of time, they meet Kang the Conqueror, who explains how the first multiversal war took place and its outcome. So he says that a scientific variant of himself lived on Earth in the 31st century and discovered the existence of many other universes on his own, and the other kangs from other universes made the same discovery at the same time.

For a while, scientists cooperated and shared technology and knowledge. But “less altruistic” variants saw countries conquer these new worlds and thus provoked the first multiversal war that destroyed almost everything. It was at this point that he, seen in Loki, made the discovery of Alioth, the creature described as a “living storm consuming matter and energy” that rules over the void. With Alioth, he destroyed all other versions of Kang, and in the brief period of peace that followed, he was able to create the TVA and curtail the other timelines. This is how the multiverse war ends.

Alioth: Sylvie’s and Loki’s secret weapon

Sylvie, who remained in the citadel at the end of time, therefore has access to the only weapon that can destroy all variants of Kang the Conqueror. Presumably, some kang survived long enough to try to destroy Alioth in the First Multiverse War, and they failed. So these new versions of Kang are unlikely to fare any better. In addition, Sylvie and Loki have already proven that they can combine their powers to bewitch the creature and bind it to its will. You may have opened the Multiverse of Madness, but you can close it with Alioth.

No doubt it won’t be easy, partly because Loki was thrown out of the citadel at the end of time, so he’ll have to find a way back to team up with Sylvie. On the other hand, because whenever a new branch of the multiverse appears, the possibility also arises that another kang may come looking for them. And Loki and Sylvie won’t be able to destroy Kang variants forever.

The only way for Sylvie and Loki to protect the multiverse and prevent the destruction of creation itself is to come to terms with the need for an organization like TVA or some other watchdog. By simply learning the lessons of the past, Sylvie can see that all she needs to do is recreate a sales tax or equivalent to fix the multiverse of insanity. Obviously, it’s always easier said than done, and it’s never easy to admit that you’re wrong, especially when you’re a Loki. In the meantime, to see how MCU Phase 4 handles the Multiverse, you can still find out which Guardian of the Galaxy is expected to appear in Loki Season 2.