Loki and Black Widow are at your feet thanks to these Spider-Man sneakers

While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, designers have developed sneakers with the superheroes of the MCU.

Sneakers as a tribute to Spider-Man, Loki, Black Widow and Ant-Man

Perhaps you’ve always dreamed of wearing sneakers in the colors of your superheroes? Designers envisioned sneakers in the colors of four famous MCU characters. British brand The Sole Supplier also has a page on its website dedicated to sneakers with the image of superheroes. Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man and Black Widow are in the limelight of this collection, which is still just a concept.

The first pair of sneakers is titled “The Spiderverse” in honor of Spider-Man and is shaped like an Air Jordan 1. The shoe in red and blue also has a canvas. In addition, the names of the actors who played Peter Parker appear on the straps of the shoe, namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

The second pair of sneakers is called “The Lokis” and pays homage to the famous god of mischief, Loki. This is a pair of Adidas Forum with multiple shades of green and gold reminiscent of its crown.

Ant-Man also has a pair of sneakers in his picture. The sneakers are in the shape of Air Jordan and are in the red and black colors of Scott Lang’s costume.

The last pair of sneakers is in the colors of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. The shoes with the name “The Romanov’s” are in the shape of a pair of Nike Dunk and mix suede and leather like the costume of the famous spy.

If these sneakers are just concepts for now, they could inspire fans to customize their current shoes in the colors of their favorite superheroes. If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering the first trailer for the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.