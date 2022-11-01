I’m squarely in Logitech’s sights with its newest launch: the $149.99 Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard for Mac. I spend all day engaged on a MacBook Professional utilizing an exterior keyboard, I far want the tactile suggestions of mechanical keyboards, and I’m annoyed by the truth that just about each mechanical keyboard in my assortment is designed for Home windows – so I’ve to maintain remembering easy methods to do macOS-specific instructions with Home windows-labelled keys.

House Grey pictured, additionally out there in a lighter Pale Gray shade. Brad Moon

Small Type Issue, Tactile Quiet Keys

I may go along with both full-size or compact, however on this case we’re taking a look at a mini keyboard minus the numeric keypad. This measurement is right to be used in small areas and is a heck of so much simpler to stuff in a backpack if you happen to’re on a hybrid work routine or travelling.

Development may be very strong (it’s virtually chunky) with an aluminum prime case for power. It’s additionally acquired some inexperienced credibility because of the usage of submit shopper recycled plastic (47% in my House Grey assessment unit and 36% within the Pale Gray model).

Unmistakably mechanical, ever so barely chunky. Brad Moon

Let’s speak in regards to the keys. Logitech selected to go along with low profile Tactile Quiet switches. They provide superior journey to chiclet-style keyboards, however the click on may be very muffled. Good for working in a shared area, however to me not less than, much less satisfying than the distinct clicking sound supplied by most mechanical switches. It was comfy to kind on, and there are flip-out ft to lift the typing angle, however I do want there was an possibility for clicker switches.

USB-C Charging, However Wi-fi-Solely Operation

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac prices utilizing USB-C. Logitech says to count on a full day of use out of a 15 minute cost. Quick-charging might not appear to be a precedence for a keyboard with USB-C, however this one is wi-fi solely. You don’t have the choice of utilizing it as a wired keyboard, so it had higher cost shortly if you happen to by chance let the battery run down.

USB-C charging, however no USB-C wired connectivity. Brad Moon

By wi-fi, Logitech is primarily taking a look at Bluetooth. There isn’t a USB receiver within the field and the keyboard doesn’t assist the Logitech Unifying Receiver that many individuals may need mendacity round. Solely the Logi Bolt receiver.

For almost all of consumers (most of whom would merely be utilizing Bluetooth anyway), this shouldn’t be a difficulty, however it’s one thing to concentrate on.

Wonderful Battery Life for a Backlit Keyboard, However..

I had combined emotions about what I assumed was one among this keyboard’s actual strengths: battery life.

On a constructive observe, Logitech charges battery life at as much as 15 days of use on a cost. And I used to be hitting these numbers. That will not appear to be so much (Apple’s wi-fi keyboards will go for months on a cost) however this can be a backlit keyboard and that backlighting makes a world of distinction. I’m accustomed to having to cost on the finish of each week with my present wi-fi, backlit keyboard. Going 3 times that lengthy between prices is wonderful.

Efficient backlighting is sensor-controlled to avoid wasting battery life. Brad Moon

Nonetheless, Logitech accomplishes this feat by utilizing sensors to show off the backlighting when your palms are away from the keyboard and turning down the brightness mechanically primarily based on ambient lighting circumstances.

This, I didn’t look after, particularly turning off the backlight altogether.

My downside is that I by no means realized to the touch kind, so I’m at all times wanting on the keyboard. I want dim lighting, so the backlight is necessary. And the best way I work, I are likely to kind a number of phrases or sentences, then pause for a number of seconds to gather my ideas. That pause is simply lengthy sufficient for the backlighting on the keyboard to show off. I’ve been utilizing this keyboard for a number of weeks now and ended up adopting somewhat wave or brush over the keyboard to get up the backlighting earlier than beginning typing. Having to take action is annoying and over the course of a day that further time provides up. I’d gladly take a success to battery life if I may set that timer for 15 or 20 seconds.

You possibly can change lighting results utilizing the keyboard itself, and you may flip off backlighting altogether if you happen to obtain Logitech’s Logi choices software program, however as far as I’ve been capable of finding, there isn’t any method to cease the keyboard from mechanically turning off the backlighting. Even when it had been attainable to regulate the period of time earlier than it shuts off, that will be an enormous enchancment.

Not everybody works the best way I do, clearly, so the best way this characteristic works might not be a difficulty in any respect for you.

Multi-Gadget Assist

Logitech has at all times performed a great job of providing multi-device assist, and the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac continues that custom. You possibly can join as much as three gadgets (Mac, iPad or iPhone) and swap between them at a push of a button with Straightforward Swap. It additionally helps Logitech Movement cross-computer options.

Straightforward Swap between gadgets is very easy the directions match contained in the field lid. Brad Moon

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac Key Specs:

Connectivity through Bluetooth

White LED backlighting with good energy saving options

Straightforward Swap connectivity between as much as three gadgets

Expenses through USB-C with battery lifetime of as much as 15 days (as much as 10 months with backlighting turned off)

Works with Logi Bolt USB receiver (not included)

Aluminum prime case, plastic parts embrace 36% to 47% submit shopper recycled plastic (quantity relies on shade)

Accessible in House Grey and Pale Gray

Contains USB-C to USB-C cost cable

Flip out ft

Energy swap

12.30 x 5.17 x 1.02-inches, weighs 21.58 oz

MSRP $149.99

Suggestion

Made for macOS. Brad Moon

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard might be a welcome possibility for a lot of Mac (and iPad) customers — not less than these on the lookout for a small kind issue, wi-fi, and/or mechanical keyboard. Having a Mac-native keyboard as an alternative of getting to recollect the Mac equal of Home windows keys is an enormous win. So is the two-week+ battery life, though that does include a possible comfort price. The deciding issue for followers of mechanical keyboards might be whether or not the Tactile Quiet switches provide sufficient of a “mechanical” typing expertise, otherwise you need one thing somewhat clickier.

Disclosure: Logitech offered a keyboard for analysis functions however had no enter into this assessment.