Logitech G513Carbon Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Half the Price

If you want to gear yourself up like a pro and you’re in the mechanical keyboard market, here is a good plan to get the Logitech G513 Carbon Lightsync RGB.

Logitech G513 Carbon Lightsync RGB: a customizable keyboard

The Logitech G513 Carbon Lightsync RGB is a mechanical keyboard with GX Brown switches that provide tactile feedback. You therefore have a responsive keyboard under your fingers that will help you surprise your opponents faster. In addition, it has multimedia and lighting functions that allow you to customize it at will and quickly using the FN key or directly in the Logitech G Hub software.

In terms of design, it has an anodized and brushed aircraft grade aluminum alloy which gives it great strength. Be careful though, that doesn’t mean you have to slam it against the desk if you lose it. !

On the comfort side, it has a memory foam palm rest so you don’t have any joint pain or warp.

The Logitech G513 Carbon Lightsync RGB is currently only half as expensive as it normally costs between 170 and 180 euros. However, currently you can buy it for just 89 euros! And if you want speakers for your PC, here’s a promo for the Logitech 2.1 Surround Kit.

