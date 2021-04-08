Logistics Service Market to 2027 – United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH

The Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.

Globally, the market continue to witness a surge in demand for logistics services owing to rise in trade activities especially from emerging economies.

As per the LPI (Logistics Performance Index) published by the World Bank, Europe’s score was 3.68, which was the relatively highest score in 2018. Europe’s leadership as the LPI score is majorly attributed to its robust infrastructure, custom services, logistics competence, timeliness and tracking and tracing abilities. The timeliness factor has been derived as a vital contributor to Europe’s position in the global LPI, which was 4.04. Furthermore, snowballing interest of the manufacturing, automotive, retail, and other industries in outsourcing of the logistics services has also fueled the growth of the Logistics Service Market in Europe. Besides, persistent propulsion in industrialization 4.0 is also expected to contribute to the growth of the logistics service market, as the production index of the region enhances and the demand for timely and complicated delivery would also increase. Warehousing, inventory management, and transportation are some of the popular logistics services that are highly outsourced in the European region. However, the key challenge faced by the logistics service providers in the region is to gain profits despite the surging price pressure from the end-consumers.

Global Logistics Service Market – Company Profiles

CEVA Logistics

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

Nippon Express

FedEx

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

KUEHNE + NAGEL

GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Logistics Service Market – By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Global Logistics Service Market – By Logistics Provider

First & Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

Fifth Party Logistics

Global Logistics Service Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Logistics Service Market – By End-user

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Logistics Service Market – Market Insights

Continuous surge in demand form manufacturing industry to propel the market growth

The global manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of various countries and especially the developing economies. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a steady recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries. The services offered by Logistics Services providers add substantial value to the manufacturing companies. These firms enabled different companies to reduce weak points that outcomes in loss of revenue or profits and further help to assure maximal profitability. Logistics service providers specialize in network analysis, mode network optimization, management of vendor compliance, and other management operations. In contrast with this, it is challenging for the core companies to gain such expertise such as inventory management & storage, assembly needs, or shipping, etc. in every business division.

Rise in demand for unification of complex supply chain process

Globalization has led to increasing domestic and international trade relations between nations. Further, as many international companies lean towards globalization and market expansions, logistical challenges have become more complex than ever. The logistical complexities have multiplied mainly due to the diverse nature of consumer demands observed in different regions of the world pertaining to any product. For successful market expansions, organizations focus on increasing the product assortments catering to the needs of the local market, giving rise to a highly diverse portfolio of products. The larger the diversity, the higher is the complexity of the supply chain for the organization to manage efficiently in delivering products as well as services.

