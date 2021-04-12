Logistics Robots Market 2021-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Logistics Robots Market

Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. Global logistics robots market is expected to reach $20.268 billion by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.5%.

Highlighted with 78 tables and 91 figures, this 177-page report Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global logistics robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service & Support

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

Other Products

Based on operation environment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Other Logistics Robots

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packaging and Co-packing

Shipment and Delivery

Transportation and Storage

Other Applications

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Healthcare

Retail

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global logistics robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 20

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 23

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 26

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 33

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 33

3.2 Hardware 35

3.3 Software 36

3.4 Service & Support 37

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 38

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type 38

4.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) 40

4.3 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) 41

4.4 Robotic Arms 42

4.5 Other Products 43

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation Environment 44

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Environment 44

5.2 Factory Logistics Robots 46

5.3 Warehouse Logistics Robots 47

5.4 Outdoor Logistics Robots 48

5.5 Other Logistics Robots 49

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 50

6.1 Market Overview by Application 50

6.2 Palletizing and Depalletizing 52

6.3 Pick and Place 53

6.4 Loading and Unloading 54

6.5 Packaging and Co-packing 55

6.6 Shipment and Delivery 56

6.7 Transportation and Storage 57

6.8 Other Applications 58

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 59

7.1 Market Overview by End-user 59

7.2 Healthcare 61

7.3 Retail 62

7.4 Agriculture 63

7.5 Manufacturing 64

7.6 Other End-users 65

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 66

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2016-2026 66

8.2 North America Market 2016-2026 by Country 70

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 70

8.2.2 U.S. Market 73

8.2.3 Canadian Market 77

8.3 European Market 2016-2026 by Country 79

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 79

8.3.2 Germany 82

8.3.3 UK 84

8.3.4 France 86

8.3.5 Spain 88

8.3.6 Italy 90

8.3.7 Rest of European Market 92

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2016-2026 by Country 94

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 94

8.4.2 Japan 97

8.4.3 China 100

8.4.4 Australia 102

8.4.5 India 104

8.4.6 South Korea 106

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 108

8.5 Latin America Market 2016-2026 by Country 110

8.5.1 Argentina 113

8.5.2 Brazil 115

8.5.3 Mexico 117

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 119

8.6 Rest of World Market 2016-2026 by Country 120

8.6.1 UAE 123

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 125

8.6.3 South Africa 127

8.6.4 Other National Markets 129

9 Competitive Landscape 130

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 130

9.2 Company Profiles 134

ABB Ltd. 134

Aethon Inc 137

Amazon Robotics LLC 138

Clearpath Robotics, Inc. 139

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd 141

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics) 142

Fanuc Corp. 146

Fetch Robotics, Inc. 148

GreyOrange Pte Ltd 149

IAM Robotics 150

KION Group AG 151

KUKA (Midea Group) 152

Locus Robotics 156

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies) 157

Rethink Robotics, Inc. 162

Seegrid Corporation 165

SIASUN Co., Ltd. 166

Yaskawa Electric Corp. 167

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 171

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 171

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 174

