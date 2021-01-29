Logistics Robot Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future | The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, and More

Major Market Key Players: Logistics Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logistics robot market are Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Logistics Robot Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development

Increase in adoption of automation solutions in industries arising due to global export activity which has led to a transformation from human performed activities to machine activities

The high set up and installation cost could hamper the growth of this market.

In February 2018, Amazon. E-commerce giant secretly acquired Dispatch, an urban delivery robot start-up company to build Scout. Scout is a six wheel urban delivery robot, and has been built in order to fulfil its commitments of Amazon Prime and one-day delivery, which would require advanced technology and quicker logistics servicing.

Market Analysis: Logistics Robot Market

Global logistics robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increased use of automated solutions in industrial processes has accelerated the demand for logistics robots.

Table of Contents: Logistics Robot Market

Logistics Robot Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Logistics Robot Market Forecast

