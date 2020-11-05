Logistics Robot Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Logistics Robot Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Logistics Robot Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Logistics Robot Market report an exceptional one.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logistics robot market are Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Market Analysis: Global logistics robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increased use of automated solutions in industrial processes has accelerated the demand for logistics robots.

Global logistics robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of logistics robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Increase in adoption of automation solutions in industries arising due to global export activity which has led to a transformation from human performed activities to machine activities

The high set up and installation cost could hamper the growth of this market.

In February 2018, Amazon. E-commerce giant secretly acquired Dispatch, an urban delivery robot start-up company to build Scout. Scout is a six wheel urban delivery robot, and has been built in order to fulfil its commitments of Amazon Prime and one-day delivery, which would require advanced technology and quicker logistics servicing.

Global Logistics Robots Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Operation Environment (Factory Logistics Robots, Warehouse Logistics Robots, Outdoor Logistics Robots, Other Logistics Robots), Application (Palletizing and Depalletizing, Pick and Place, Loading and Unloading, Packaging and Co-packing, Shipment and Delivery, Others) Product Type (Robotic Arms, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

