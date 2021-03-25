Logistics Market Growth Analysis 2021, Trending Companies Share, Size and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020. Logistics refers to the process of planning, coordinating, managing, and organizing resources from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It also includes production, packaging, warehousing, material handling, security, integration of information, supply/demand planning of third-party providers, and inbound and outbound transportation. It assists in the efficient transportation and storage of goods, services, and information to meet the requirements of the end users cost-efficiently.

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms on account of the rising reliance on smartphones and increasing penetration of the internet currently represents the key factors driving the logistics market. As logistics plays a pivotal role in the smooth functioning of online deliveries, the demand for logistics is escalating around the world. The easy return and refund policies have also fueled the need for reverse logistics processes with tracking facilities. Furthermore, the increasing environmental concerns and rising focus on sustainable development have catalyzed the demand for green logistics, providing sustainable transport solutions. Other factors, including the constant technological developments, growing international trade agreements and the integration of global positioning systems (GPS), biometrics, driverless vehicles, and drone delivery with logistics systems, are anticipated to impel the growth of the market. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.9 Trillion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the report. Some of these companies include C.H. Robinson Group, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Kenco Group, XPO Logistics, Inc., Americold, Deutsche Post AG, and DSV Panalpina A/S.

Market Breakup by Model Type:

1. 2 PL

2. 3 PL

3. 4 PL

Based on the model type, 3 PL represents the most preferred segment in the market. Other major segments include 2 PL and 4 PL.

Market Breakup by Transportation Mode:

1. Roadways

2. Seaways

3. Railways

4. Airways

On the basis of the transportation mode, roadways exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Some of the other segments include railways, seaways and airways.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Manufacturing

2. Consumer Goods

3. Retail

4. Food and Beverages

5. IT Hardware

6. Healthcare

7. Chemicals

8. Construction

9. Automotive

10. Telecom

11. Oil and Gas

12. Others

Based on the end use, the market has been segregated into manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, healthcare, food and beverage, IT hardware, chemicals, telecom, automotive, oil and gas, construction, and others. Among these, the manufacturing sector accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

