Logistics Insurance Market Booming US$61.55 Bn by 2028| Chubb, AXA XL, Integrity Transportation Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Peoples Insurance Agency, Allianz SE, DB Schenker, American International Group Inc, G4S International Logistics

Logistics Insurance Market is projected at massive CAGR, capturing growth rate of $61.55 Billion by 2028.

Carrying goods on behalf of customers brings with it the risks of damage to or theft of the goods. … This insurance cover protects a freight transporter for any damage and/or loss to third party goods whilst in their possession for transit.

Transportation insurance is a policy that offers coverage on the insured’s property while it is in transit from one location to another via any necessary mode of transport. This type of insurance can include transport by land, air, and water.

Legally, all carriers must carry a minimum amount of insurance, known as carrier liability. However, carrier liability provides very limited coverage, and anything from natural disasters to vehicle accidents or even acts of war could damage your cargo.

The Logistics Insurance Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

Integrity Transportation Insurance (U.S.), Liberty Mutual Insurance (U.S.), Peoples Insurance Agency (U.S.), Allianz SE, DB Schenker, American International Group Inc., G4S International Logistics

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Logistics Insurance Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Logistics Insurance market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Logistics Insurance Market Report Segment: by type

Transportation

Marine

Aviation

Others

Logistics Insurance Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Logistics Insurance is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

