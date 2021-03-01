Logistics Business Analytics Market 2021 Industry Growth by Size, Share, Manufacturers, Application and Forecast 2027

Logistics analytics is a term used to describe analytical procedures conducted by organizations to analyze and coordinate the logistical function and supply chain to ensure smooth running of operations in a timely, and cost-effective manner. To enhance the profitability, the market is likely to drive the Logistics business analytics market. Factors such as optimization of on-time final deliveries to ensure customer satisfaction is likely to drive the market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM Corporation

TCS

Tech Mahindra

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Logistics Business Analytics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Logistics Business Analytics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Logistics Business Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Logistics Business Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Key takeaways

Logistics Business Analytics market landscape

Logistics Business Analytics market – key industry dynamics

Logistics Business Analytics market – global market analysis

System market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Logistics Business Analytics market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Most Important Applications of Logistics Business Analytics Market covered in this report are:

BFSI, Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Logistics Business Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

