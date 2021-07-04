Logistics Automation Market Shares & Forecast By 2021 – Market Size, Type, Manufacturers, Application, Industry Analysis By Geographical Regions
Top Key Players
System Logistics SPA
Falcon Autotech
Inspirage
Dematic
Jungheinrich AG
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Honeywell Intelligrated
Vitronic
Mecalux, S.A.
Hinditron
Matternet
SSI Schaefer
Swisslog
Wisetech Global
Ulma Handling Systems
Opex Corporation
Toshiba Logistics
JBT Corporation
Murata Machinery
Si Systems
Framos
Knapp AG
Daifuku
Beumer Group
Pcdata
By Types
Warehouse & Storage Management
Transportation Management
By Applications
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Oil, Gas & Energy
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Logistics & Transportation
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Food & Beverage
Chemicals
Global Logistics Automation Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y Growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Some Point from Table of Content:
Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis, Key Company PMofiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027
Chapter 1 Logistics Automation Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Logistics Automation Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Logistics Automation Market Forces
Chapter 4 Logistics Automation Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Logistics Automation Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Logistics Automation Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Logistics Automation Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Logistics Automation Market
Chapter 9 Europe Logistics Automation Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Logistics Automation Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company PMofiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
