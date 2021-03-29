Logistics Automation Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026 | Dematic Group (Kion Group AG), Daifuku Co. Limited, Swisslog Holding AG

The Logistics Automation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The logistics automation market was valued at USD 52.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to be USD 104.23 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592406/logistics-automation-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Logistics Automation Market: Dematic Group (Kion Group AG), Daifuku Co. Limited, Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG), Honeywell Intelligrated (Honeywell International Inc.), Jungheinrich AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Kardex Group, Mecalux SA, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, SSI Schaefer AG, Vanderlande Industries BV, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Oracle Corporation, 6 One Network Enterprises Inc., 7 SAP SE, 8 MercuryGate International Inc., 9 Princeton TMX and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– September 2020 – Dematic announced plans to automate the central storage facility for RS Components GmbH in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. Dematic will install a 10-aisle Dematic Multishuttle system with 300,000 container storage positions for the electronics distributor. There will be 300 shuttles to automatically access the containers and transport them directly to the goods-to-person (GTP) commissioning station, to dispatch or to inventory storage, where they are repacked in order to prepare them for dispatch. The goal for RS Components is to increase its picking capacity to up to 38,000 order lines per day through automation. The plan is for the highly modern logistics center to become operational in the second quarter of 2021.

– September 2020 – KUKA AG launched the KR SCARA horizontal jointed-arm robots from KUKA are ultra-compact and, at the same time, deliver maximum cost-effectiveness. The robot has a reach of 500 or 700 millimeters, an extremely short cycle time of just 0.36 or 0.38 seconds, and the KR SCARA robots are ideal for pushing ahead with automation in cost-sensitive markets.

Key Market Trends

Warehouse Management to Occupy Major Share



– Warehouse operations contribute to a majority of resource consumption. As various companies demand new solutions to improve warehouses’ efficiency and reduce cost, the deployment of warehouse robots is set to increase. For instance, Alibaba, the world’s largest retailer, has upgraded to robotic labor in one of its warehouses. This has resulted in drastically reducing the labor workforce by 70% by creating an opportunity for a highly-skilled workforce.

– Mobile robots are witnessing high growth in small and medium warehouses with smaller pallet sizes. In contrast, the industrial applications in large warehouses dedicated to food and beverage demand articulated and palletizing robots. According to a survey from the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, 94% of food packaging operations are using robotics already. Half of them reported the plan to increase their level of automation in the next three to five years.

– The growth in overall automation levels allows processing and packaging plants to introduce new products on the same assembly lines. Moreover, one out of five packaging and processing plants already deal with more than 100 product types, with a majority expecting this number to increase in the next few years. These goals have further resulted in the warehouses equaling the developments in manufacturing segments and making logistics seamless. It results in removing or mitigating any risk that can lead to creating a bottleneck situation.

Europe to Witness Significant Market Growth

– The industrial automation in Europe has been witnessing a growth in the rate of adoption since the last decade, with companies and industries spending heavily on new technologies. Europe is currently leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution (dubbed as 4IR), with various industry verticals investing in automation, IoT, and machine learning systems to optimize performance. The growth in the rate of adoption of warehouse automation in this region is mainly fueled by the rapid growth of e-commerce and retail investments.

– There has been an increasing trend in the number of warehouses across various regions. According to P3 Logistic Parks, a European manager, and developer of logistics properties, regions like Poland showed higher growth of warehousing stock. Poland added 17% of its capacity last year alone (2018). Companies like P3 and Logicor also pushed their expansions at an incredible rate. Furthermore, investments from Asia and the United States were evident, prompting the region’s potential market.

– The manufacturing sector is expected to account for a significant market share and be one of the key contributors in the region, with the industry’s investments growing massively. While the United States remains a significant market, companies are focusing on the European market to gain an edge in the global market, thus investing heavily to develop the technology.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592406/logistics-automation-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Logistics Automation Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Logistics Automation market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Logistics Automation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Logistics Automation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Logistics Automation market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Logistics Automation market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Logistics Automation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com