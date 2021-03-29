Logistics Automation Market 2021 Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Beumer, Daifuku, Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog, TGW, Vitronic

Logistics Automation Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Logistics Automation market.

The manufacturing sector is increasing globally; as per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted approximately 50% in August 2019, which was down from 51.3 in August 2018.This signifies a robust recovery of the manufacturing sector across the developed countries, growing industrial advancement in the developing economies as well as the escalation of commodities prices on the global market. Thus, the expansion of the manufacturing industry due to the adoption of technologically advanced solution, results in the enhancement of the plant productivity, gain competitive advantage and maintain the edge with the customers.

The logistics automation market was valued US$ 41.5billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 91.7billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020–2027.

The manufacturers of various products face huge competition with other Logistics Automation market players on account of quality, costs, service, and time taken for the overall process. The manufacturers are constantly focusing on enormous challenges related to maintaining a balance between the demand and supply of the product globally. Therefore, the manufacturing industries inclined to focus on their core competencies of manufacturing and outsource the rest to other stakeholders in the value chain. The increasing demand of efficient supply chain system across the manufacturing sector appeared to be imminent as logistics automation providers focus on all aspects of supply chain management, warehouse management, and transportation management by providing an advanced solution for the efficient management of goods from the production line until the consumer.

The reports cover key developments in the Logistics Automation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Logistics Automation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Logistics Automation market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic (KION Group)

Honeywell Intelligrated

KNAPP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group

Vitronic

The “Global Logistics Automation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Logistics Automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Logistics Automation market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Logistics Automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Logistics Automation market is segmented on the basis of passenger capacity, range and application. On the basis of passenger capacity the market is segmented as, less than 100 , 100-200, more than 200. On the basis of range the market the market is bifurcated as, short haul, medium haul and long haul. And on the basis of application the market is segmented as, passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Logistics Automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Logistics Automation Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Logistics Automation market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Logistics Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Logistics Automation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Logistics Automation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Logistics Automation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Logistics Automation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

