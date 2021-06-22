Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Magaya Corporation

The latest study released on the Global Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Logistic Tracking and Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The changing technology has been disturbing the logistics and supply chain processes from its basics. Therefore, logistics have become more advanced and fast, due to which there is a change in the way as to how the materials, inventory, sales orders, freight, goods, and production are managed. Since effectiveness and speed have become the factors that determine the logistics, it has hence adopted a new method of dealing with the growing demands and the complexity of the processes. A practical solution for managing the flow of things was designed so that the customers can get their products on time. With the use of logistic tracking and management software, the complete base for the logistical operation was updated that removed the difficulties involved in the complete process. Organizations that have invested in this software have therefore produced decent end results with evident improvements in the process, management, and delivery. Logistics tracking and management is a vital part of the supply chain which is used for the purpose of planning and implementation of as to how the complete process of storage and delivering of goods and services to the customer should be completed efficiently. The software helps in coordinating several crucial activities of the supply chain which starts from the making of the product to its commercialization and then to its end-user. Logistic tracking and management software also helps in the process of planning for the production, sourcing, obtaining the materials, packaging, and last dispatching, which further is then delivered to the customer. The software also includes discovering the correct and efficient means for delivering goods and services to the end-users.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Magaya Corporation, Esri, SAP SE, Route4Me, MyRouteOnline, Camelot 3pl Software, Teknowlogi, WiseTech Global, Soloplan GmbH, JDA Software Group, Zethcon

Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market Latest Insights:

Market Drivers:

An upsurge in Vehicle Production to Increase the Demand for Raw Materials and Components

Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries in order to boost the Usage of Logistics

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Mode of Transportation Services

High Demand Due to the Ability to Provide High Quality, Rapid, Accurate, Real-time Data

Rapidly Growth of Technology Usage in Different Industries Across the World

Increasing Demand due to Produ

Market Opportunity:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Implementation/Usage of Driverless Vehicles

Increasing Usage of Blockchain for Efficient Logistics Operations

Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Platforms

Market Challenges:

Issues related to Safety and Security of the Logistics Tracking and Management

A problem regarding Lack of Full-Service Tracking Solution

Availability of New Advanced Technologies

Demand for High-End Processors

The Global Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Package Type (One Time, Yearly, Quarterly, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), End-User (Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial End-user Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others), Operating Software (Windows, IOS, Android)

Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market Mergers & Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market

Chapter 3 – Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Logistic Tracking and Management Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Logistic Tracking and Management Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

