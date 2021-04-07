Logic Analyzer Market 2021 Scenario of Global Manufacturers – Keysight Technologies Inc., Gao Tek Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne LeCroy Inc

The Logic Analyzer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Global Logic Analyzer Market are Keysight Technologies Inc., Gao Tek Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne LeCroy Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Newcomb Company Inc., Advantest Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Rigol Technologies Inc. and others.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– February 2019- Rohde & Schwarz launched the 16-bit vertical resolution HD mode standard for its R&S RTE, R&S RTO, and R&S RTP oscilloscopes. These higher-resolution waveforms facilitate users in making precise analysis of signal details that would have earlier been hidden by noise.

– March 2020 – KeysightTechnologies, Inc. launched the Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, spanning three key areas, 90-day software trials, remote learning, and scalable live network testing.

The leading players of the Logic Analyzer industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Regional Outlook of Logic Analyzer Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends

PC- Based Logic Analyzer is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The PC-based logic analyzer segment is expected to expand during the forecast period considerably due to the various benefits it offers, such as the ease of installation, coupled with the ability to record both analog and digital signals, which makes them an appropriate choice for multiple end-user segments.

– Moreover, USB-based analyzers offered by players like Gaotek are continually reducing in size and cost, thereby making them attractive options for several end-user industries.

– One of the main advantages of the USB or PC-based logic analyzer is cost-effectiveness. The overall instrument utilizes many aspects of a computer that is likely to be available already. Power supply, display, and processing power are all available within the PC, and this means these do not need to be replicated within the USB scope.

– In many instances, a computer will be available in an environment where electronic equipment is to be tested, and therefore using the processing power, screen, and power supply of the PC or other computer helps to save on cost and space.

– Further, with the decreasing lab spaces and engineering teams becoming more distributed, companies are choosing all-in-one instruments as a supplement to traditional laboratories, creating a need for a portable test and measurement bench that can support all types of designs.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market in the World

– All major end-user industries that have major applications for logic analyzers are growing in this region, and hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for logic analyzers. The Asia-pacific market has emerged as one of the most dynamic markets for automated vehicles. Almost all major players based in the region have been investing in automated vehicle development programs.

– Toyota, for instance, announced the creation of a USD 100 million venture fund in May 2019 to invest in autonomous driving and robotic technology start-ups. Other players, like Mitsubishi and Honda, have been undertaking active partnerships to help the proliferation of the market.

– Furthermore, the semiconductor industry, which has a major application for the logic analyzers, is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. As part of the Made in China 2025 blueprint, the government of China has set the goal of taking the semiconductor industry output to USD 305 billion by 2030.

– Additionally, the expansion of 5G networks in the region is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied, both directly and indirectly. According to GSMA’s latest report, 5G is expected to contribute about USD 900 billion to the economy of the region over the next 15 years.

The market factors explained in the report:

Market Overview: It includes Logic Analyzer Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: The Logic Analyzer Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.

Key Players: This part of the Logic Analyzer Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Logic Analyzer Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

