Logic Analyzer Market 2021 Business Scenario – Gao Tek Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne LeCroy Inc., National Instruments Corporation

Logic Analyzer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Logic Analyzer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The logic analyzer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.66%, during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Logic Analyzer Market are Keysight Technologies Inc., Gao Tek Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne LeCroy Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Newcomb Company Inc., Advantest Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Rigol Technologies Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2019– Rohde & Schwarz launched the 16-bit vertical resolution HD mode standard for its R&S RTE, R&S RTO, and R&S RTP oscilloscopes. These higher-resolution waveforms facilitate users in making precise analysis of signal details that would have earlier been hidden by noise.

Key Market Trends:

The Growth of Autonomous Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The logic analyzer is expected to be increasingly used in the automotive industry as the companies increasingly invest in autonomous vehicles. This is due to the need for accurate testing devices that ensure the highest levels of safety before introducing these cars into the market. Additionally, autonomous cars have a requirement of low power and compact electronic devices that need to be tested during their production.

– Additionally, automotive manufacturers are deploying increasingly complex electronic systems that include radar, video, navigation, and wireless applications. The aforementioned factor has been continually generating the need for specialized test and measurement solutions. Vendors, like TRS-RenTelco, offer electronic automotive test equipment developed in collaboration with key players, like Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, and Tektronix, to meet market demand.

– Moreover, as the automotive ethernet technology in vehicles accelerates, there has been a need for comprehensive design validation to ensure interoperability and reliable operation in multiple ECUs. Tektronix Inc., in July 2019, released two new software packages that are expected to simplify automotive ethernet testing further, Debug and Protocol Decode for their use with its 5 and 6 Series mixed-signal oscilloscopes.

Regional Outlook of Logic Analyzer Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

