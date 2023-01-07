Logan Paul deletes his response videos, claims he will take “accountability”

YouTube star and podcast host Logan Paul has taken down his response movies to fellow content material creator Coffeezilla’s sequence on CryptoZoo. Within the three-part video sequence, the latter alleged that Paul’s cryptocurrency challenge was an “outright rip-off.”

After initially accusing Coffeezilla of spreading misinformation and threatening to take him to courtroom, Logan has now walked again these claims. He made a publish on the CryptoZoo Discord server, updating followers on the state of affairs. In it, Paul mentioned:

“I will likely be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming ahead with a plan within the close to future. Thanks all for believing on this challenge and sticking with me.”

Logan Paul deletes CryptoZoo response movies

The favored YouTuber has acquired extreme backlash from followers and critics alike, as info suggesting his NFT challenge CryptoZoo was a “rip-off” got here to mild. Coffeezilla — a YouTuber who investigates scams on his channel — made a three-part sequence on Paul’s CryptoZoo in December, arriving on the similar conclusion.

Paul put out a pair of movies in response to Coffeezilla’s sequence, accusing the latter of “illegally” recording a dialog together with his supervisor and threatening authorized motion towards the YouTube investigator.

Since importing the response movies, Logan Paul has confronted much more backlash over his dealing with of CryptoZoo. He has since deleted the movies and reportedly referred to as Coffeezilla to apologize for his earlier threats.

Espresso, who was seemingly able to launch a video responding to Logan Paul’s accusations and threats of authorized motion, tweeted an replace confirming that the boxer had certainly apologized and dropped his earlier lawsuit threats. He additionally mentioned that he will likely be delaying the discharge of his personal video as he awaits Paul’s third response.

Quickly after, Paul made a publish on the official CryptoZoo Discord server, notifying followers that he had deleted his response movies and apologized to Coffeezilla. He mentioned:

“It was rash and misaligned with the true problem at hand, so I referred to as him at this time and apologized… the warfare just isn’t with Espresso. In reality, I am grateful he introduced this to mild.”

Although the skilled wrestling star has mentioned he’ll be taking accountability for CryptoZoo and is engaged on a plan to handle the state of affairs shifting ahead, it stays unclear if Paul’s technique will contain refunding followers, as Coffeezilla steered.

