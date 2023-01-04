Logan Paul called out by the online community for promoting Prime amid scam allegations

American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul has as soon as once more discovered himself within the eye of a storm after selling a model new Prime Power drink, which he co-owns with JJ “KSI,” regardless of not addressing the NFT rip-off allegations.

The creator ultimately uploaded a response to YouTube discussing the investigative movies made by self-proclaimed web detective Stephen “Coffeezilla.” Nonetheless, the final response to his reply has been vital since many imagine that Logan Paul did not take any accountability.

Likewise, his tweet selling the launch of the newly canned Prime drinks amidst the hypothesis has garnered a number of disapproval from the web group.

New year, new product. Introducing Prime ENERGY⚡️10 calories, zero sugar. 300 mg electrolytes. 5 delicious flavors @PrimeHydrate

Logan Paul lambasted on Twitter for selling his firm regardless of ongoing Crypto controversy

It is honest to say that Prime Hydration has had an overwhelmingly optimistic reception throughout the creators’ fan base. Nonetheless, its newest product seems to have been introduced when the group awaits Logan Paul to handle the continued Crypto rip-off allegations.

For these unaware, Coffeezilla made a three-part video sequence discussing Logan’s involvement in his CryptoZoo challenge, which swindled tens of millions of {dollars} from traders, in accordance with the previous’s investigation.

Logan Paul, who was comparatively silent over the matter till earlier right this moment, posted a seven-minute-long YouTube video addressing the accusatory statements made in opposition to him. Within the video, he said that Coffeezilla had modified the “narrative” and sheltered “data.” Moreover, he additionally hinted at suing the latter for defamatory remarks:

“I recommend you employ the cash you bought from pumping your Patreon to rent an excellent lawyer. You are going to want it.”

How the web reacted to his tweet

Earlier than the discharge of his video, which was scrutinized, Logan’s tweet selling the upcoming launch of a brand new sequence of Prime Power drinks attracted a number of reactions. Listed below are a few of them:

@LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI The place’s the video addressing every thing that is occurred? It has been 2 days because you tweeted “importing tomorrow” what occurred to that? @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI The place’s the video addressing every thing that is occurred? It has been 2 days because you tweeted “importing tomorrow” what occurred to that?

Taunting the brand new launch, followers mocked Logan by asking him in regards to the quantity of caffeine within the drink. One person stated:

One other person believed that Logan ought to surrender his stake within the firm:

Followers continued with the troll feedback, with one person asking for a particular “low cost”:

The group continued to press Logan for a solution:

KSI has additionally promoted the brand new product, albeit the replies to his tweet principally centered on the drink.

For these questioning, Prime Hydration is about to launch a brand new set of canned drinks. In response to its web site, the corporate is introducing 5 flavors inside its vary of merchandise, together with Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, and Orange Mango.

