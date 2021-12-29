Logan Paul at the center of a major controversy for sacrificing the Game Boy Color

But what else did Logan Paul do? The Youtubeur is again at the center of a controversy because, according to the community, he practiced a real heresy against the Pokémon franchise: sacrificing several Game Boy Color for his personal pleasure.

Logan Paul and Pokémon

American videographer, actor and boxer Logan Paul is famous for his YouTube videos of boxing matches between videographers, but also for his Pokémon booster openings. That summer, he fell in love with spending $ 150,000 on a 1st Edition Holographic Charizard that he brought with him during his fight against ring star Floyd Mayweather, adding to the card’s value. A few days ago, he spent $ 3.5 million buying 1st edition Pokémon cards.

As usual, the Youtuber has just made another leap with the world’s most profitable franchise as he just posted a video on TikTok and Twitter in which he makes an epoxy resin table by embedding no less than 15 Game Boy Color.

@loganpaul my first epoxy resin project! GameBoy Colors & Metal Pokémon Frame for a nice little tabletop !! #fyp #foryou #diy #epoxy #resin

December 26, 2021

In this video, Logan Paul films the entire manufacturing process and reveals the Game Boy meant to be sacrificed. In particular, we note the presence of a limited edition Game Boy Color Pokémon or a rather rare yellow version.

So, posted on TikTok and Twitter, the video sparked an immediate response by drawing the anger of the community. The latter rebelled against the fact that he drove game boys in particular to the slaughterhouse in a visibly functional manner, while they could have made the fortune of a collector, a retro lover, a game or even a child. In addition, the scarcity of some internet users has also brought a boil.

“You put their luck under epoxy and ruined it.”

Some note that Paul could have used another technique to accomplish his work without condemning consoles, such as the use of a pane of glass. Here are some of the more important comments.

Damn hell

You could have just used all of the custom Shells & Button replacements without any electronics and did that …

But destroying the hardware is just wrong on SO many damn levels.

I mean, the chance of survival is not 0%, but neither is it 100%.

December 26, 2021

A child could have enjoyed their first game without a phone.

A guy could have bought it out of nostalgia and played with it

Someone could have been happy

And you put their happiness in an epoxy resin and waste it.

Shame.

December 27, 2021

Anyone here who says they probably didn’t work has obviously never owned a Gameboy or a Gameboy color because that thing can fucking play basketball with and it’s still fine. Are you really NOT seeing that these are all flawless and not even showing any discoloration?

December 27, 2021

This looks decently cool, but it bothers part of me how you just ruined 15 Gameboy colors, some of which are limited editions. They’re not that rare just yet, but that speeded up the process, and you could probably have made fake gameboys that look the same in resin

December 27, 2021

