Locust Bean Gum Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Locust Bean Gum Market: Definition and Introduction

Locust Bean Gum is a polysaccharide which is extracted from seeds of Ceratonia Siliqua (carob tree, or locust bean tree). Locust Bean Gum is also known as carob bean gum or carob gum. Locust Bean Gum is a type of galactomannan with a high molecular weight. Locust Bean Gum has close structural and chemical resemblance to guar gum. However, Locust Bean Gum possesses functional properties that are quite distinct from guar gum. Locust Bean Gum, unlike other hydrocolloids, is only partially soluble in water at room temperature. Locust Bean Gum is soluble in water with the addition of heat, dissolving in water above 80°C. Also, Locust Bean Gum solutions do not form a gel by itself, but witnesses increased viscosity at higher temperatures and forms a gel when synergized with other types of hydrocolloids such as xanthan, kappa-carrageenan and agar. The carob tree produces pods which contain the brown colored, hard seeds or beans. The pods are processed to separate the seeds, peel off their skins, split the seeds and separate the germ from the endosperm. The endosperm is milled and ground to produce the locust bean gum flour or powder. Locust bean gum powder is further processed and refined to produce the required grade or particle size. Since the carob tree is mostly found in countries of the Mediterranean region, there is high concentration of Locust Bean Gum producers in the region, which is exported to global markets. Locust Bean Gum is widely used as a food additive, and also finds applications in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals and textiles among others.

Locust Bean Gum Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Form, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Powder

Gel

On the basis of Type, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Food Grade

Technical/Industrial Grade

On the basis of Function, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Thickening Agent

Stabilizing Agent

Emulsifier

Gelling Agent

Finishing & Texturing Agent

Others

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Locust Bean Gum market can be segmented as,

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Energy & Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Locust Bean Gum Market: Regional Outlook

The production of raw Locust Bean Gum is concentrated mostly in countries belonging to the Mediterranean region, with Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain accounting for nearly three quarters of global production. The demand for consumption however is spread across the world, with end users from the food, textiles, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and other industries requiring Locust Bean Gum for various applications. Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key demand center for Locust Bean Gum, given the region’s enormous population, increasing use of read to eat food products, and growing per capita purchasing capacity. The application of Locust Bean Gum as a gluten-free food additive has led to increasing demand from developed economies across North America and Europe. China, India, Germany, U.S., Western Europe etc are some of the key regional markets for Locust Bean Gum.

Locust Bean Gum Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Locust Bean Gum market include,

Cargill, Incorporated

CP Kelco

Ingredients Solutions, Inc.

Amstel Products BV

Altrafine Gums

AEP Colloids

Colony Gums, Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Nactis Flavours

TIC Gums, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Locust Bean Gum market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Locust Bean Gum market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Locust Bean Gum provides analysis and information according to Locust Bean Gum market segments such as geographies, application and end use industry.

