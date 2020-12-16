Locomotive Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026 | ukton; Alstom; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Siemens; and More

Global locomotive market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of expenditure on the advancements modernization of railway systems globally, also high levels of government expenditure to improve and develop rail transport systems for public conveyance.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Locomotive Market Development:

1)Rise in the demand for fuel efficient among growing concerns for the environment; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market 2) Increased demand for advanced power components and modernization in the market leading to lower weight locomotives is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Requirement of large capital funding for the integration and establishment as well as maintenance of railway services are factors restraining the growth of the market

1) In February 2019, Wabtec Corporation announced that they had completed the merger with GE Transportation. This merger establishes Wabtec as a global leader in transportation & logistics products and services providing the highest levels of modernized & advanced levels of equipments and components. 2) In December 2018, A. Stucki Company announced that they had acquired Savage Fueling Corp. The acquisition will help in expansion of locomotive services of A. Stucki Company where Savage Fueling Corp. will continue to operate with the same management & employees although the name will be changed to Velocity Rail Solutions.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the locomotive market are Strukton; Alstom; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Siemens; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; CRRC; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bombardier; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Wabtec Corporation; Metso Corporation; Brookville Equipment Corporation; Materfer; KONCAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Locomotive Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

