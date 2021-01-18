Lockdown likely to February | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the ongoing critical Corona situation, people in Germany should be prepared for longer daily restrictions until February.

In addition, new demands could be made for more protective masks and for working from home, as it turned out on Tuesday prior to the talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime minister of the states. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the number of infections must be “back to a manageable level” faster than would be possible based on the current status. A new, probably much more contagious virus variant is also of acute concern.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in Berlin, “It is better if we can now significantly reduce the numbers for the next two, three, maybe four weeks together.” The number of infections and the use of intensive care units seems to have decreased recently. But you have to be careful. “We were on our way down a few weeks ago, and then the next wave built up again.” This should therefore not be understood as a sign of relaxation, but rather as an “encouragement to move forward in a more concrete and consistent way”. The goal remains to understand and interrupt chains of infection.

Before federal talks, it became clear that the already tightened lockdown should last longer – so far, the measures have been agreed in late January. According to the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), the SPD state leaders want to propose an extension until February 14, even if economic aid comes earlier. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) told “Münchner Merkur” (Tuesday): “We must extend the lockdown until mid-February.” Nationally, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now 134, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced. The peak was on December 22 at 197.6. The goal of the federal and state governments is a level below 50.

Several measures have been discussed to further contain the spread of the virus. This includes further requirements for wearing FFP2 masks, for example in buses, trains and shops. As Spahn said, after comparing with data provided by health insurance companies, 34.1 million people from corona risk groups may now receive FFP2 masks funded by the federal government – the estimates were initially 27 million. But surgical masks that only cost pennies are more protective than everyday fabric masks, Spahn said.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced that stricter rules for the home office should also be discussed. He was referring to the new legal possibilities that have now come into effect to issue certain ordinances. “These are actually binding rules regarding the possibility of a home office as an offer for employees, where this is operationally possible”. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) told the German news agency that it was necessary to ensure that every company could have its employees tested.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans referred to the new virus mutation. It needs to be acted on in time before it spreads en masse in Germany – as in Britain – the dpa CDU politician said. “Against this background, we shouldn’t take any risks and release it too quickly.” In the future, positive corona tests will be more systematically investigated for the exact virus type. Laboratories performing such “sequencing” are required to provide data to the RKI for a fee starting Tuesday with a new federal regulation.

Parents who have to take time off from work due to corona-related restrictions in daycare centers and schools should also be able to take advantage of the so-called childhood sickness days in the future. The number of sick days per parent will also be doubled from 10 to 20. Single parents will receive 40 days instead of the usual 20. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat finally approved the corresponding plans in a special session on Monday.