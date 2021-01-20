Lockdown extended – schools must remain closed | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – People in Germany need patience in the corona pandemic: Federal and state governments have extended the lockdown to mid-February out of concerns about the virus mutation.

According to the decision, schools and day care centers must also remain closed until then. But there were indications that countries will implement this controversial decision differently.

For example, the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), announced that primary schools and day care centers are expected to be gradually and carefully reopened from February 1 – “if the contagion situation allows”. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, on the other hand, is tightening up schools and day-care centers: in two districts with a higher number of infections, they may only open up for emergency care. The federal and state governments had passionately discussed how to deal with schools in the hour-long meeting. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the negotiations were shaped by the question of what to expect parents and children.

Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) told the editorial network Germany (RND): “Keeping schools and daycare centers almost completely closed is certainly one of the most difficult political decisions at the beginning of this year.” But it is necessary in view of the development of the pandemic. Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey called for clear perspectives for children and parents. “As soon as the infection process permits, childcare offers should reopen first,” the SPD politician told the Funke media group newspapers.

The president of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the Augsburger Allgemeine that he hoped that “the big entry will be successful again in mid-February”. The association therefore supports the decision of the federal and state governments to keep the facilities largely closed until February 14.

Some rules were tightened up in federal state talks. The more protective FFP2 masks or surgical masks have to be worn on buses and trains as well as when shopping – everyday cloth masks are no longer enough. When the new rules apply, the federal states themselves determine, which various state governments will talk about on Wednesday.

Stricter rules are also provided on the work floor. Employers must allow homework if possible. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) called on employees and companies to make massive use of the new home office options. At the same time, he warned employers in “Bild live” against arbitrarily canceling the ability to work from home and announced checks. The parliamentary manager of the left-wing faction, Jan Korte, criticized that a home office requirement should have come much earlier.

SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach warned federal states to enforce the Corona resolutions. “The decisions are correct without any ifs or buts,” he told the news portal t-online. “But they only work if they are also monitored and implemented by the federal states.”

Merkel said the mutation likely makes the virus much more contagious. “To some extent there is still time to contain all the danger.” But action must be taken now, otherwise the number of infections could quickly rise sharply. This concerns provisions for the country and the citizens, but also for the economy and the world of work.

According to experts, the numbers are currently far too high to dare to relax. “We currently have nearly 5,000 intensive care patients in Germany – we have yet to drop significantly,” said the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine of the “Rheinische Post”. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (incidence of seven days) is still more than 130 nationally – the target value is 50.

The chairman of the German medical association, Klaus Reinhardt, said: “The hard lockdown decided in December is working. We see this in the gradually decreasing number of new infections and in the somewhat stabilizing situation in intensive care units.

SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans welcomed the federal state’s resolutions. People are getting more and more tired of the restrictions in the private sphere. It is therefore right not to impose any further restrictions on this, Esken said. “Instead, we should focus on working life and allow and use home office where possible.”

Green health expert Janosch Dahmen criticized too indecisive behavior in the race against virus mutations. “The old measures with a few additions are not sufficient against the new threat situation,” said the Bundestag member of the German news agency. Rapid tests for personal use would be an important addition.

FDP representative Wolfgang Kubicki accused Merkel of pursuing an incomprehensible policy. Since the end of October, slogans have been heard to insist that “in a few weeks” relaxation would come, he told the internet portal Watson. Merkel wants to take the path that was once taken “at all costs”.

The German Association of Cities considers the extension of the lockdown and additional measures necessary. City council president Burkhard Jung told the dpa, “Loosening up and opening discussions would give people false hope at this point.” We now need a major concerted effort in the fight against the pandemic to break the wave of infections. “

In the worst case, the Chancellor did not rule out new border controls. “We don’t want that, we want to come to an agreement in partnership with our neighbors,” she emphasized. “But we can’t see that the accession is simply because other countries are taking completely different paths,” she said with a view to tackling the pandemic.