Lock Washer Market by Product Type, Application, Analysis- 2025 | Business Growth, Revenue, Demand With Competitive Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Lock Washer Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the lock washer market size accounted for $673.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global lock washer market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 38% share of the global market, followed by North America.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5226

A lock washer is a disk-shaped thin plate, typically with a hole in the middle, which is normally used to distribute the load of a threaded fastener. It often has an outer diameter about twice as compare to their inner diameter, which can vary according to its design. The most commonly used metal in the production of washers is steel. The different steel types used in the production of washers include carbon steel, spring steel, and stainless steel. These washers are also available in metals such as copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron. Split and tooth lock washers are the two most popular lock washer types.

A lock washer can hold the nut or other threaded fastener in place. There are many small and leading players operating in the market, which include Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, and others that occupy a major share in the lock washer market. The benefit of lock washers lies in their shape. When it is compressed to the loads near the proof strength of the bolt, it will flatten and twist. This process reduces the spring rate of the bolted joint which maintains more force under the same vibration levels, which further prevents the loosening process.

Key Segments

The global lock washer market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into split, tooth, and others (hi-collar lock washers and wedge lock washers). In 2017, split lock washer segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace, machinery & equipment, construction, and others. The automotive industry is expected to secure the highest share during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5226

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the lock washer market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

The major players operating in the lock washer market include Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, Titan Fasteners, Hangzhou spring washer Co., Ltd., Midwest Acorn Nut Co., HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group), Earnest Machine, and Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.. For instance, companies such as Hangzhou Spring Washer Co.,ltd, and HEICO Befestigungstechnik GmbH have development on high quality lock washers for a multitude of fastening applications, in order to meet meet the fastening requirements of a multitude of industries with flexibility, innovation and quality.

Key Benefits for Lock Washer Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global lock washer market trends and dynamics in the global lock washer market.

An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

Extensive analysis of the global lock washer market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players within the lock washer market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global lock washer market.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5226

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.