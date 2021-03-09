Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook -Google LLC, Facebook Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Gimbal Inc.

The Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The location-targeted mobile advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market: Google LLC, Facebook Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Gimbal Inc., ThumbVista LLC, Bluedot Innovation Pty Ltd, Apple Inc., GroundTruth, InMarket, Verve Inc., Simpli.Fi and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In 2019, InMarket announced its plans to acquire Thinknear to expand its market share in Location-Based Mobile Marketing. The combination of Thinknear and inMarket businesses will create a location-based marketing technology platform with clients across various industries.

– Major players, such as Google and Facebook, contributed about 63% of the US digital ad revenues in 2017. However, various marketers are starting to recognize the need for other options in the market.

Key Market Trends:

– The rise in the usage of the smartphone by individuals globally is encouraging retails to adopt location-targeted mobile advertising as they can increase the footfalls if they target customers that are in the vicinity to the store and with personalized content.

– Various developing countries are witnessing better penetration of smartphones with 82% against 80% in developed countries and the smartphone shipments are expected to reach 2.2 billion units globally in the year 2019.

– A study conducted by Swirl witnessed 73% of customers who received a beacon-triggered message on their mobile devices said it increased their desire of making a purchase when visiting the store, while 61 percent told that the notification would make them go to the store more frequently.

Regional Analysis For Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

