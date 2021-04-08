Location Intelligence Software Market is expected to Reach US$ 23,905.2 Mn by 2027, owing to the Growing Demand among Enterprises for Location-Based Information to Gain Decisive Insights, says Absolute Markets Insights

In the age of digitalization, with companies depending on highly accurate data to provide the best services and exceed customer standards, there has been a multiplication of the utility of business locations. As the period of automation is ushered in, it is expected to spike higher. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and IoT will produce optimal outcomes and help to create new frameworks that only fulfil industry needs when they operate in sync with venue. Studies claim that in some way or the other, about 94 percent of all organisations collect and store location data. The figures speak for themselves and demonstrate how important location knowledge is for companies. The new participatory and collaborative approach embraced by stakeholders and the intermingling of mapping companies and location companies, which historically have a close working relationship but never a shared goal, is an important development in the location market, thus driving the demand of location intelligence software market.

The rapid development of location intelligence as a separate umbrella enables GIS and Analytics to converge. The market for highly accurate location information is increasing rapidly. This demand is driven by a variety of variables, but particularly the dire consequences of low-quality location data as location is increasingly used in decision-making. With the increase in the quality of location data, there also seems to be a major improvement in the quality of AI and machine learning, which also rely on location information. The relationship between different types of data, and particularly one that has a spatial component and dimension, is expressed by location intelligence. To see the bigger picture across datasets and for smart predictions, it is used to connect the dots. These factors are propelling the growth of location intelligence software market across the globe.

The accessibility of location and sensor data coupled with the widespread availability of could computing enables real-time data analytics and rendering through IoT-enable devices. The ability to deal with real-time streaming, which involves receiving and processing real-time data from a variety of sources, is gaining momentum. The combination of multiple streams to unfailingly collect the requisite information and recognise trends is something that has no alternative. Integration will not only be top-down or physical, but it will also occur at the advanced stage of the stream. Standardization is necessary for embedding geo-data and location elements into other data sets. The need for location intelligence is more than ever with the emergence of mapping as an integral user interface and the ubiquity of location.

Location Intelligence offers a comprehensive platform for consumers and organisations to evaluate and handle geospatial data. Only with the help of location intelligence is it possible to examine diverse data sources, find commonality between them and then seamlessly put them together through a shared interface. Location intelligence is certainly the next stage in location growth and provides a lot of opportunities not only for the location and geospatial segments, but for any business that is impacted by automation or wants to put customer first. Thus, these factors is propelling the demand of location intelligence software market

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global location intelligence software market. The location intelligence software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Location Intelligence Software Market

By deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Application

Mapping

Spatial Analytics

Demographic Analytics

Others

By End Users

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By Verticals

Real Estate

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



