Location, how to start, and walkthrough

Genshin Affect has a bunch of World Quests based mostly within the area. Misplaced within the Sands is one such quest, which is a part of a much bigger sequence in Sumeru’s desert area, the Golden Slumber.

Finishing the World Quest Collection within the desert area can be obligatory for gamers as it’s going to unlock main areas, underground caves, and tunnels. It’s just like the Aranara sequence and can reward Genshin Affect gamers with tons of Primogems and chests.

Full Genshin Affect Golden Slumber Misplaced within the Sands world quest information

Speak to the NPC named Bonifaz to begin the Genshin Affect Golden Slumber quest (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To set off the Misplaced within the Sands quests, it’s essential to teleport to the Aaru village and work together with the NPC named Bonifaz. He can simply be recognized because the character on the village entrance.

After speaking to him, the Golden Slumber quest will begin, and the search navigation will work and let you know to ‘observe the footprints.’ Observe the search navigation information till you attain an enormous pit. Dive inside it and work together with three NPCs marked on the map, and after speaking to them, the search will mark a fourth NPC named Jeht.

It will set off a prolonged dialog between her and the earlier three NPCs. These embody Tirzad and Jebrael, who will play a serious function on this quest.

Genshin Affect – Meet up with others in entrance of the large door (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

After their dialog, the search navigation will information you to an enormous door close to the place you first met Jeht. It will set off one other brief alternate between the NPCs, main the researcher from Sumeru Akademiya to open the door.

Work together with the dice mechanism to open the door (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Cross straight by the hall till you attain one other door. The dice key mechanism to open will probably be buried beneath the sand, so use the Anemo response to clear it and activate the important thing to open the door to the closed room.

Inside that room, you will have to struggle an enemy, and two NPCs can even help you within the battle. After the battle, preserve following the trail till you attain an enormous corridor with two huge dog-like statues, the place you’ll have interaction in one other struggle in opposition to a Primal Assemble mob.

Genshin Affect – Activate the elevator to maneuver down (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

After defeating it, transfer to the opposite finish of the corridor and go to the elevator in your left. Activate it and go down, which is able to lead you to a different room. Right here, one can find 4 torches it’s essential to mild up utilizing Pyro, which is able to unlock the dice mechanism to open the door to the subsequent room.

One of many torches can be invisible, and you will have to hit the Dendro creature flying round it utilizing an Electro unit to materialize it. When you activate the important thing, it’s going to open the hall. Observe the open path till the subsequent dialog scene is triggered.

Genshin Affect – Work together with this object (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Then, go to your proper and use the elevator to go up. You will see that a small object that appears like a Primal Assemble mob, later known as Benben by Jeht. Work together with it to begin one other dialog scene.

Return to the place Tirzad and Jebrael are and speak to them. The previous will provide you with a particular Stone Slate that grants permission to open the doorways of the ruins.

Genshin Affect – Use the Stone Slate to activate the particular door mechanism (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Now return to the place you met Benben and use the slate to work together with the particular mechanism to open the door. Observe the trail till you attain a closed room.

Genshin Affect – Activate the system to open the door (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You have to to activate the Spoil Machine by merely putting the blue keystone over it to open the door to the subsequent room. After coming into it, one can find one other system with a Primal Assemble guarding it.

Defeat the mob and repeat the method to activate the Spoil Machine. This time, you will have to work together with it and rotate the cell twice to open the door.

Genshin Affect – Rotate the cell on the Spoil Machine (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You might have now reached the ultimate room of this quest, and inside it, one can find Jebrael and Jeht combating two Primal Constructs guarding the door and an Beautiful Chest. Defeating them will open the trail to an underground tunnel the place you can be reunited with one of many NPCs you first met earlier than partaking in dialog.

Genshin Affect – Select the trail to your proper to get out of the destroy (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Transfer alongside the tunnel to succeed in a degree the place the trail divides into two. Go proper and preserve transferring till you get out of the ruins and attain the desert floor to finish the Genshin Affect problem.

With this, you’ve efficiently accomplished the Misplaced within the Sands World Quest and the ‘Exploring the Desert’ achievement.

