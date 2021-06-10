Location Analytics Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026 interpreted by a new report

Global Location Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Location Analytics denotes the business intelligence (BI) process implemented to improve insights from geographic or location-based business data. It helps companies and organizations across industries to amalgamate 3-D data with conventional BI data. This spatial data is gathered using various data sources such as cameras, sensors mobile devices, global positioning systems (GPS), and social media channels. Location data consists of a wide range of data relating to longitudes, latitudes, altitudes, existing points, the direction of travel and a record of the users last location. Location analytics use the collected data with Business intelligence tools to assess, analyze and process the data collected into actionable information and enable effective business outcomes. Moreover, the increasing use of Spatial Data and analytical tools drives the market towards growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of the technology in multiple end-use industries specially the retail sector drives the market.

According to American Society for Quality’s report of April 2019, 63% of manufacturers consider IoT products will increase profitability over the next five years and will invest USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. This investment demonstrates the increase in use of IoT technology in the country. As the spatial data generated helps retailers uncover the relationship between stores, products, demands, preferences, and customer types across different parameters and metrics that affect the overall sales performance. However, legal concerns and data privacy issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML in multiple verticals leads to the adoption of analytics solutions as it aids in enhancing the efficiency of the enterprises.

The regional analysis of global Location Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large contributions from the government and defense sector along with the IT and Telecom. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Location Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAS Institute

Tibco Software Inc.

ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute)

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Galigeo

Cisco Systems Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

SAP SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Hosted

By Software:

Geocoding

Reverse Geocoding

Thematic Mapping

Reporting

Data Integration

Spatial analysis

Others

By End-Users:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Location Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors