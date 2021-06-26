Location Analytics Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles
An introduction to Location Analytics Market Report
The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global location analytics market revenue growth is expected to be driven significantly by increasing application of spatial data and analytics across various industries. Increasing use of social networks for customer engagement is also expected to act as a catalyst for revenue growth of the global location analytics market going ahead. Rising demand for geographical predictive analytics is expected to further boost revenue growth of the global location analytics market revenue in the near future.
The global Location Analytics market report is categorized based on product type, application, end-use industry, region, and competitive backdrop. Under this section, the most fundamental segments of the Location Analytics market have been emphasized to help the targeted readers and the companies involved in this sector make optimal business decisions and strengthen their COVID-19 preparedness. The market’s regional outlook offers actionable insights into the contribution of various regions to the growth of the Location Analytics market.
The demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments have been deeply considered to assess the current and future Location Analytics market valuations. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects for the Location Analytics market during the forecast period. Hence, toward the end of the report, the competitive landscape of the Location Analytics market has been emphasized. The market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies.
Knowing the trends influencing the industry performance
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a Location Analytics market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
The report entails detailed information on the Location Analytics market players current market positions, past performances, production and consumption patterns, demand and supply graphs, sales network, distribution channels, growth opportunities, and major threats and risks associated with their development.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, and Galigeo
Emergen Research has segmented the global location analytics market on the basis of component, location, application, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Services
- Solution
- Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Customer Experience Management
- Risk Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Emergency Response Management
- Sales & Marketing Optimization
- Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
- Location Selection and Optimization
- Others
- End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- IT & Telecom
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
In this report, the authors have closely discerned the primary factors influencing the global Location Analytics market growth. The Location Analytics market report’s major components also include end-user landscape, solutions and services offered by the leading companies, technological innovations, critical industry-verified facts and figures, and the current as well as emerging market trends.
