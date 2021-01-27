Location Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Location Analytics Market: Overview

Location analytics is a technique to add the cover of geographical data to an organization’s data and assets to extract valuable insights. Location analytics assist people in business with spatial analytics to understand the data with the help of location-specific perspective and predict the data to optimize business accordingly.

Global Location Analytics Market: Growth Factors

The growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) is the major factor driving the growth of the global location analytics market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and developments of network infrastructure are bolstering the growth of the market globally. The surging proliferation of location intelligence smart technology in business is fueling the growth of the global location analytics market. Organizations are concentrating on accessing dynamic location information like customer preferences, location, frequency of their visits, stay duration, and many others. Location intelligence assists in detecting opportunities, patterns, and risks for the businesses through demographics, physical geography, and data regarding the location. This dynamic location information assists organizations to predict consumer behavior and their buying patterns. Hence, it aids in mind decision-making and managing prospects efficiently.

The location has emerged as an indispensable technology at the time of emergencies. Governments are embracing and adopting geospatial data and location intelligence to mitigate and analyze the crisis. In the outbreak of COVID-19, location analytics has been of great use to the government in mitigating the spread of the virus in high alert containment zones. The visualization of the coronavirus spread with the help of geospatially powered dashboards has also contributed significantly toward the growth of the global location analytics market. Several other factors like web-mapping services, portable navigation devices, and smartphone applications are further fueling the growth of the market globally. The growing investments to innovate the new technologies resulted in the development of business-to-business (B2B) applications which further boost the growth of the market.

Global Location Analytics Market: Segmentation

The global location analytics market can be segmented into vertical, application, location type, service, solution, component, and region.

By vertical, the market can be segmented into education, real estate, insurance, banking & financial services, tourism & hospitality, healthcare, telecom & IT, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, government & defense, manufacturing, and retail.

By application, the market can be segmented into location selection & optimization, sales & marketing optimization, supply chain planning & optimization, remote monitoring, customer experience management, emergency response management, and risk management. The retail vertical segment holds hegemony over others owing to the apps that enable enhanced user experience. It helps an organization to give a clear understanding of customer buying behavior.

By location type, the market can be segmented into indoor and outdoor locations.

By service, the market can be segmented into support & maintenance, integration & deployment, and consulting. The support & maintenance segment accounts for the largest share in the global location analytics market owing to its capability to help organizations to understand the market trend, consumer insights, changing business conditions, and service troubles. It also helps in planning marketing campaigns.

By solution, the market can be segmented into thematic mapping & spatial analysis, reporting & visualization, data integration & ETL, and geocoding & reverse geocoding.

By components, the market can be segmented into services and solutions.

Global Location Analytics Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global location analytics market due to the growing need for location analytic in the defense, government, and telecommunication sectors. The growing technological advancements also contribute vigorously towards the growth of the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of startups in the region. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the region are further fueling the growth of the regional market.

Global Location Analytics Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global location analytics market are Spatial.ai, Placense, Locale.ai, Quadrant, Orbica, Geoblink, MOCA, Mapidea, GapMaps, Hardcastle GIS, MapLarge, FourSquare, Ascent Cloud, PlaceIQ, SparkGeo, Tibco software, CARTO, Quuppa, Lepton Software, IndoorAtlas, CleverMaps, Alteryx, Geomoby, Here technologies, Purple, GaliGeo, Zebra Technologies, Hexagon, TomTom, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS Institute, IBM, SAP, Precisely, Esri, and Google.

