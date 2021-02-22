Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Projections by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries Inc., Cincinnati Sub Zero, B.u.W. Schmidt, Pic Solution, Rapid Aid, Macon & Company Inc., Adroit Medical Systems, Advanced Home Care Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Localized Temperature Therapy Products market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Localized Temperature Therapy Products market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Medtronic Plc, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries Inc., Cincinnati Sub Zero, B.U.W. Schmidt and more – all the leading players operating in the global Localized Temperature Therapy Products market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Localized Temperature Therapy Products market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Localized Temperature Therapy Products market.

Global Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market is valued approximately USD 1.37 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.15 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Localized temperature therapy products use temperature to treat pain, arthritis and Chronic aches. The application of the temperatures is done through various hot and cold products such as gel packs. The use of these products have numerous benefits in clinical area such as pain relief, improved blood flow and reduction of swelling, removal of wastes and toxins. Thus, the advantages offered by the use of these therapy products drives the market towards growth. The rising prevalence of arthritis along with several other chronic aches drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India as of 2018, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis. As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further, rising sedentary work life and lack of exercise which leads to obesity augments pain in various parts of the body driving the demand for localized temperature therapy products. Moreover, the cost effectiveness associated with use of localized therapy products further increases consumer preference supporting the market growth. However, side effects such as inflammation and swelling on misuse impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, growing preference towards Non-Invasive, Drug Free Pain Management Therapy presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Localized Temperature Therapy Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Rising emphasis by market players on treatments for sports injuries, a demand for heat therapy for injuries in lower limb injuries and higher incidences if musculoskeletal disorders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing airports increasing prevalence of arthritis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Localized Temperature Therapy Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries Inc.

Cincinnati Sub Zero

B.u.W. Schmidt

Pic Solution

Rapid Aid

Macon & Company Inc.

Adroit Medical Systems

Advanced Home Care

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Localized Neonatal Therapy Product

Localized Heat Therapy Product

Localized Cold Therapy Product

By Area of Application:

Neck

Shoulder

Knee

Back

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

