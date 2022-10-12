Local Specialties and Talent Books

Nilou will likely be featured within the Genshin Impression 3.1 replace’s Section II character occasion banners which might be scheduled to drop on October 14, 2022. Followers could have the chance to summon Nilou together with three wonderful 4-star characters.

Occasion Want “Twirling Lotus” – Boosted Drop Fee for “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (Hydro)! 〓Occasion Want Period〓

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character with mastery over Sword weapons, and offers injury based mostly on her max HP. gamers who’ve saved up Primogems to summon Nilou from her rate-up banner can begin pre-farming supplies for her now. Farming her assets early will present a smoother gameplay expertise, with gamers in a position to place Nilou on the sector as quickly as attainable. Right here is the whole lot that gamers must learn about farming areas for Nilou’s ascension in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression 3.1: Farming areas for Nilou’s Ascension and Expertise Ranges

Nilou will want a good quantity of ascension and expertise level-up supplies that have been launched within the Sumeru updates. Remember the fact that it’s going to take gamers round every week to farm about 80% of all these supplies.

AEONBLIGHT DRAKE

Farm this boss for Varunada Lazurite and Perpetual Caliber (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Nilou will want Perpetual Caliber, which may be farmed from the brand new boss, Aeonblight Drake. The brand new boss was launched in-game within the present patch replace and may be discovered east of the Devantaka Mountain. Gamers would require 46 Perpetual Caliber for Nilou’s max ascension.

Moreover, Aeonblight Drake additionally drops Varunada Lazurite, which can also be wanted for this character’s ascension. Here’s a listing of what number of Varunada Lazurites are wanted to ascend Nilou to degree 90:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gems x 6

PADISARAH

For the Native Specialty, Nilou will want 168 Padisarah for her max ascension. Gamers can observe the interactive map proven above to gather Padisarah from the Sumeru rainforest space. Solely 68 Padisarah may be harvested in a day and it’ll take round 48 hours for them to respawn.

Moreover, this Native Specialty may be bought from the NPC Jut, positioned within the Grand Bazaar of Sumeru Metropolis.

PRAXIS TALENT BOOKS

Farm these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Gamers may also must farm Praxis Expertise Books from the Steeple of Ignorance area. They must spend unique or condensed resin on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to farm Praxis Expertise Books from the area. Here’s a listing exhibiting the quantity of books wanted to max out all of Nilou’s abilities:

Instructing of Praxis x 9

Information to Praxis x 63

Philiosophies of Praxis x 114

Genshin Impression gamers may also want three Crowns of Perception with a view to max out her expertise ranges. These are restricted objects that may solely be obtained from limited-events as rewards or from the Sacred Sakura (Inazuma) or the Tree of Goals (Sumeru).

COMMON DROP FROM FUNGI

Gamers will want tons of frequent drop supplies from Fungi which might be required for Nilou’s ascension and to extend her expertise ranges. Happily, Fungi are available in each Sumeru’s rainforest space and within the Underground Mines of The Chasm. Given under is a chart that exhibits what number of of those gamers might want to farm:

Frequent Drops from Fungi Wanted for Ascension Wanted for Expertise Ranges Fungal Spores 18 18 Luminescent Pollen 30 66 Crystalline Cyst Mud 36 93

TEARS OF THE CALAMITOUS GOD

Full Raiden Shogun’s trounce area to gather this materials (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Lastly, gamers might want to full Raiden Shogun’s weekly trounce area to acquire Tears of the Calamitous God. This weekly drop materials is required to max out Nilou’s expertise ranges. In complete, Nilou would require 18 Tears of Calamitous God to max out all her expertise ranges in Genshin Impression.



