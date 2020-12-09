Lobster Market Overview, Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Lobster is a type of marine crustaceans with a long cylindrical body, muscular tail, stalked eyes, and five pairs of jointed legs. It is usually greenish-brown in color, covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster is a rich source of copper, phosphorous, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin E and B12. The consumption of lobsters helps in mitigating the risk of thyroid, repairing damaged tissues, reducing inflammation, boosting energy, and improving cognition.

Global Lobster Market Trends:

The increasing consumer health consciousness has led to the rising shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet, thereby driving the demand for lobsters. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards seafood products and the easy availability of canned, frozen, and vacuum-packed variants are also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of cross-continental food trends, along with the rising consumption of lobsters in exotic cuisines, is further driving the global market. Additionally, the expanding hospitality sector has led to a growing demand for lobsters across hotels and restaurants, thereby catalyzing the market growth.

Global Lobster Market Segmentation:

Market Performance by Species

American Lobster Spiny Lobster Rock Lobster European Lobster

Market Performance by Weight

0.5 – 0.75 lbs 0.76 – 3.0 lbs Over 3 lbs

Market Performance by Product Type

Whole Lobster Lobster Tail Lobster Meat Lobster Claw

Market Performance by Distribution Channel

Food Service Retail

Market Performance by Region

North America Europe Asia Oceania Others

