Lobby register: disappointment among opposition and observers | Free press

Companies or associations try to influence legislation in their favor with lobbyists. But they are also important discussion partners for politicians.

Berlin (dpa) – Representatives of the opposition and civil society have criticized the lobby register negotiated between the CDU / CSU and SPD groups as inadequate.

The first parliamentary director of the FDP, Marco Buschmann, on Wednesday criticized “barn-size exceptions”. Left party manager Jan Korte called the register toothless and spoke of pseudo-transparency. The director of the Green Group, Britta Haßelmann, called the plans inadequate.

The day before, the political groups in the grand coalition had agreed on the structure of the new register. The registration requirement should apply to lobbying for members of the Bundestag, parliamentary groups and the federal government. Professional stakeholders must provide information about their employer or client, the number of employees and financial expenses. The lobby register must be kept digitally at the Bundestag and be publicly accessible. Violations are expected to result in a fine of up to EUR 50,000. According to the SPD, lobbyists are not required to disclose individual contacts.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said the register would be an “effective tool for greater transparency in legislation”. The decisive factor is that meetings with the federal government up to the level of a department head create an obligation to register in the register, because invoices are predominantly issued within the government. “For this reason, it would also have made sense to make even more transparent whose concerns are affected by a bill and who has been involved in the legislative process,” said Lambrecht. However, this “executive footprint” could not be implemented with the Union.

Left-wing politician Korte emphasized: “We will not celebrate until the legislative footprint comes. The population and members of parliament have the right to know which lobbyists influenced which regulations in the government proposals. The FDP and the Greens also criticized this. Buschmann of the FDP commented: “Apparently driven by a guilty conscience over the latest allegations against a member of the coalition, things are finally moving forward. Opinion: “It is absolutely incomprehensible that the SPD is giving way to the legislative footprint while the CDU / CSU drifts through the mask case.”

Calls for a register for interest representatives had recently gotten louder after an investigation against CSU Bundestag member Georg Nüßlein. He is under investigation for initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials in connection with the purchase of corona respirators. According to Nüßlein’s lawyer, his client does not think the allegations are justified.

Oliver Huizinga from Foodwatch also asked for clarification about specific data from stakeholders. In its agreed upon form, the register is “in fact little more than a telephone directory of lobbyists.” Roman Ebener of the parliamentary guard also criticized: “What is being discussed and with whom remains in the dark. So the public hardly learns more than before. Timo Lange of Lobby Control praised the fact that the registry was “an important step towards transparency in lobbying, even if it was a compromise and we wished much more.”

