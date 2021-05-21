Load Monitoring System Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2030

Load monitoring system is a set of tools that help in determining the measurement or weight of products at the time of manufacturing. Load monitoring systems are of two types:

Intrusive

Non-intrusive

Both these monitoring systems give detailed information about efficiency, electricity consumption, and operating conditions of electric appliances.

The load monitoring system market is expected to see steady growth during the forecast period. Rise in demand for load cells, testing of aircraft parts so as to remove instrumental errors will create demand for load monitoring systems in the future.

Among the various components in the load monitoring system, demand for load cells continues to be significant. Further, load indicators and controller segments are also growing in demand at a rapid pace. Rapid adoption of IOT in industrial manufacturing is a key development that is likely to create new opportunities for load monitoring system manufacturers.

Drivers:

Growing Automation Across Industries

Globally, there is a growing focus on reducing repair and maintenance costs. As has been proven, manual monitoring of critical components is prone to oversight. Therefore, with the advent of technology, a number of manual processes have been automated. This development has benefitted the load monitoring system market players, as they have gained access to new opportunities. These opportunities are growing significantly in the automotive industry, which is poised to create sustained opportunities in the long run. Although automotive industry witnessed a decline in 2020, it is expected that a recovery from COVID-19 will lead to higher sales, which in turn, is likely to provide opportunities to market players.

Growing Applications in Pharmaceutical Industry

As the functionality of health care devices is becoming more digital, the use of load cells has gained traction. Load monitoring system continues to leverage the health care system as the scientists need to weigh the samples and chemical substances, thus strengthening the need in research and development sectors.

Prosthetics is a major application of load cells as it detects minute changes and is very reliable, sensitive and durable for a physically challenged individual.

Restraints:

Strict and Complex standards

Load cells are highly reactive and therefore, the carriers and users of load monitoring system must ensure that the load cells do not react with the component placed on the load.

The manufacturers of load monitoring system must maintain the quality and safety standards. Then the end-use standards of load monitoring system are also strict and abiding such standards needs precise and accurate manufacturing.

Low Margin for Error

The growth of market depends on how its target user is reacting to the product. End-less options in the market leads to volatile demand. The rejection of the product depends on the quality and maintenance of the product. This acts as a restraining factor in the market growth.

Regional Outlook on Load Monitoring System

US continues to have the largest market share globally. Demand for load monitoring systems in North America continues to be concentrated in the US. It is expected that the North American load monitoring system market will gain traction over the forecast period.

In Asia- Pacific, China is one of the most lucrative markets for load monitoring systems. In addition to China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the other leading markets.

Load Monitoring System- Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s report on Load Monitoring System market has profiled some prominent market players:

Flintec

Mettler Toldo

Precia Molen

Spectris

Standard Load cells

Wirop Industrial

JCM Load Monitoring

Strainsert

Straight Point

Vishay Precision Group

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

PCE Duetschland

These manufacturers are emphasizing on end user, strategic collaborations with the market, product launches and acquisitions in order to enhance their market presence.

Recent Developments in Load Monitoring System

In September 2017, R1TP platform scale by Precia Molen was launched. It is of high quality, and is quite reliable and precise.

In July 2018, a new load cell name CB6 was launched by HBM for economically acquiring the data of compressive forces. This sensor is low-cost.

In February 2017, VPF transducers launched Model 5113 and Model 5117 load pins. These pins measure force, tension, load, and overload parameters.

Load Monitoring System – Segmentation

Load Monitoring System is segmented on forms of offering, technology, Industry and regions too.

By Offering Load Cell Indicator and Controller Data Logging Software

By Technology Analog Digital

By Industry Healthcare Automotive Marine Agriculture Construction Aircraft Chemical Oil and Gas Food Industry

By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Key Q&A

What is the load monitoring system market size?

The load monitoring system market is valued at nearly USD 3 billion. It is expected that global revenues will grow at a CAGR of over 4% through 2030

What is the historical growth rate for load monitoring system market?

Historically, load monitoring system market has grown between 3.2% to 3.6%. Broader push on recovering from COVID-19 crisis is likely to create opportunities for load monitoring system manufacturers through 2030

Which is the largest market for load monitoring systems?

The US is the largest market for load monitoring systems globally. Outside of US, China is another key market, however, presence of local players has created a segmented landscape.

Which industry will be the demand generator for load monitoring system industry?

Demand from healthcare industry will be key to growth for load monitoring system market. Agriculture, mining, and food & beverage are among the other key industries.

