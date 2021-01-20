LNG Shipping Market 2021 shooting revenues by 2028 with Schramm, Norgas, Primagas, Sea Cargo AS, SGMF, Shell, Sirius Shipping, Somas, Skaugen, Sund Energy, Swedegas, Teekay, The Linde Group, Titan LNG

In its liquid form, natural gas can be used as a fuel to power ships, replacing heavy fuel oil, which is more typically used, emissions-heavy and cheaper. But first it needs to be turned into a liquid. To do this, raw natural gas is purified to separate out all impurities and liquids.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is often regarded as extremely dangerous and toxic with container ships called floating bombs. Most propulsion systems in LNG carriers use the BOG and liquid fuels. In a steam plant, the BOG is used to fire the boilers and produce steam. The steam drives the turbines and propels the ship.

A tanker ship with temperature-controlled tanks which are intended to transport Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), is termed as LNG tanker or LNG Ship. On an estimate, about 360 LNG tankers have been developed (advanced and specialized) for the transportation of LNG, round the globe till date.

Each ship has a cargo capacity of between 210,000 and 266,000 cubic metres (7,400,000 and 9,400,000 cu ft) and is equipped with a re-liquefaction plant.

The world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is Qatar, with an export volume of 107.1 billion cubic meters.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Schramm

Norgas

Primagas

Sea Cargo AS

SGMF

Shell

Sirius Shipping

Somas

Skaugen

Sund Energy

Swedegas

Teekay

The Linde Group

Titan LNG

Market segmentation

By tanker type

Fully pressurized

Semi-pressurized and refrigerated

Fully refrigerated

By benefits

Combustion of natural gas releases significantly less CO2, NOx and SO2 and virtually no ash or particulates

And as it evaporates rapidly when exposed to the air, it leaves no residue on water or soil

Global LNG Shipping Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: LNG Shipping Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the LNG Shipping market.

