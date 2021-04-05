LNG Bunkering Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Outlook – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Korea Gas Corporation, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Total SA

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the LNG Bunkering market in its latest report titled, “LNG Bunkering Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for LNG Bunkering is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% during 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global LNG Bunkering Market: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Skangas AS, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, Korea Gas Corporation, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG, Engie SA, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, Total SA, Gas Natural Fenosa and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Tanker Fleet Dominated the Market

– The tanker fleets include small tanker, intermediate tanker, medium range 1 (MR1), medium range 2 (MR2), Large Range 1 (LR1), Large Range 2 (LR2), Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) and Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), which differ on the basis of tanker capacity.

– Tanker fleets are used to store or transport gases or liquids in bulk amount. These are used to store and carry oil, gas, chemicals, and other products, like vegetable oil, fresh water, wine, molasses, etc.

– As of 2018, 548.8 million deadweight tons (dwt) of tanker fleets were in operation. These tankers majorly use low sulphur oil and marine gas oil for which it holds a wing or double bottom tank outside the engine room.

– However, with the regulations related to sulphur content in the fuel, LNG is projected to become a reliant fuel for tankers in the coming years. As compared to other vessels, the number of LNG fuelled tanker fleets is more.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Dominate the Market

– Among the key factors driving the LNG bunkering market is the increase in LNG demand to reduce the carbon footprint in the shipping industry. Furthermore, LNG is a better alternative fuel, and the government has been taking initiatives for LNG adaptation.

– In 2016, International Maritime Organization (IMO) decreased the permissible sulphur content in marine fuels to a 0.5% from a previous 3.5% to curb greenhouse gas emission; the date of implementation was announced to be 2020. Owing to the above factor, the United States LNG bunkering market is expected to witness growth in the years to come, as LNG is likely to be an economic alternative for a marine fuel after IMO’s regulation.

– The Canadian government has made commitments for a significant reduction in greenhouse gases emissions, and the country has an abundant supply of natural gas. Moreover, natural gas on combustion produces less amount of greenhouse gases, making LNG a better alternative marine fuel for Canadian shipping industry.

– Although as the initial installation cost of LNG-based vessels is high, the operation cost is lower when compared to running old ships with installed scrubbers. After 2020, the region is expected to witness an increase in demand for LNG bunkering services.

This LNG Bunkering Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

